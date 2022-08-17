2022 Food XX Awards calls for nominations

The Food XX Awards have opened their call for nominations.

Top left to bottom right: Future food chef Mokgadi Itsweng, food icon Cass Abrahams, food stylist Georgie East and food educator Tracy Nelwamondo

During Women’s Month every year, the Food XX Awards honour a group of women from across the country, celebrating their achievements in the various spheres of the food and hospitality industry.

Launched in 2019 by Studio H, a culinary-minded experience design and brand consulting studio, the awards aim to highlight the work of high-impact women in all facets of the field – from the farms to the kitchens, media and more. The 2022 Food XX Awards is brought to you by Spekko Rice and the awards ceremony will be hosted at Makers Landing in the V&A Waterfront.

Hannerie Visser, director and founder of Studio H, believes that the Food XX Awards play a pivotal role in supporting and uplifting the broader community of women in areas where their contributions are often overlooked. “It’s about shining a light on the incredible things women are doing in food and hospitality,” she says. “The sommeliers, the editors, the chefs, the waitrons and everyone in between – these awards are a chance to acknowledge and celebrate excellence.”

Nominations are open to the public. One person can nominate as many candidates as they like, including themselves, by filling out a form on the Food XX Instagram account bio. Nominations close on 24 August, with the winners being announced on 30 August during a breakfast event at V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Once all nominations have been received, the 2022 Food XX Awards panel of judges will vote for nominees, recusing themselves from any categories in which they themselves may have been nominated. The panel is comprised of the previous year’s winners, who are charged with passing on the titles.

The categories for the 2022 Food XX Awards are as follows: Alcohol, Bakers, Entrepreneurs, Farming, Food Educator, Food Icon, Food Styling, Fresh Voices, Front of House, Future Food, Heritage, In the Kitchen, Secret Ingredient, Sustainability, Judges’ Choice and Newcomer.

Details for each category can be found on the nominations page.

“Food is the great connector, and so much positive change is happening around it in this country,” says Visser. “Our winners are beyond passionate about what they do, and we are excited to provide a platform where their work can receive the recognition it deserves. These are movers and shakers in the true sense of the word, and their stories need to be told.”

The 2021 Food XX Awards took place online due to the pandemic, but this year’s instalment will go ahead in person. “The past couple of years have been especially hard on the food and hospitality industry, and the road to recovery is expected to be a long one. But the talent and creativity we see at the awards, each candidate a leader in their field, is always inspiring – it helps us imagine a bright future,” Visser concludes.

Tickets for the 2022 Food XX Awards ceremony and breakfast event are available on Quicket.