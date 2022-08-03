FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition open for entries

Entries for the 2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Competition are now open.

According to Sauvignon Blanc SA chair, RJ Botha, the competition plays an important role in promoting the image of Sauvignon Blanc, the country's top-selling variety. "We are excited because the world is starting to see South Africa as one of the best Sauvignon Blanc-producing countries. South Africa's advantage is that we make Sauvignon Blanc in an incredible variety of styles that are unique to certain areas in the country. Diversity in origin and innovation in style and flavour profiles is something that stands out in our Top 10 competition every year. Furthermore, there is also the potential of older vintages and more wooded wines to consider."

Source: Matthieu Joannon via Unsplash

The cultivar organisation Sauvignon Blanc South Africa presents this influential competition for the sixteenth time this year.

Botha says the cultivar organisation challenges all large as well as small producers to enter for this opportunity to compare their wines against other Sauvignon Blanc in the country.

"We look forward to having past performers, as well as new brands, compete for a 2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 award. This pinnacle of recognition for outstanding quality is extremely valuable when it comes to the marketing of individual wines. We are thankful for the support of our Top 10 title partner FNB and our platinum partner EVER Solutions, who make it possible to determine the best wines from South Africa's most popular cultivar again this year."

A panel of leading wine experts, with Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener, will evaluate the contenders from Tuesday, 30 August to Thursday, 1 September 2022 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch. Along with Dr Bowman on the panel, are wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, winemaker Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Cape Wine Master René Groenewald, as well as two protégé judges.

The 20 finalists will be announced in September, while the Top 10 winners will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022 during the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards.

Producers and cellars can enter the competition online on Sauvignon Blanc SA's www.sauvignonblanc.com/top10-entry website. Entries close on Tuesday, 16 Augustus 2022, with late entries being accepted until Wednesday, 24 August 2022.