FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition open for entries

The cultivar organisation Sauvignon Blanc South Africa presents this influential competition for the sixteenth time this year.
Botha says the cultivar organisation challenges all large as well as small producers to enter for this opportunity to compare their wines against other Sauvignon Blanc in the country.
"We look forward to having past performers, as well as new brands, compete for a 2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 award. This pinnacle of recognition for outstanding quality is extremely valuable when it comes to the marketing of individual wines. We are thankful for the support of our Top 10 title partner FNB and our platinum partner EVER Solutions, who make it possible to determine the best wines from South Africa's most popular cultivar again this year."
A panel of leading wine experts, with Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener, will evaluate the contenders from Tuesday, 30 August to Thursday, 1 September 2022 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch. Along with Dr Bowman on the panel, are wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, winemaker Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Cape Wine Master René Groenewald, as well as two protégé judges.
The 20 finalists will be announced in September, while the Top 10 winners will be announced on Thursday 13 October 2022 during the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards.
Producers and cellars can enter the competition online on Sauvignon Blanc SA's www.sauvignonblanc.com/top10-entry website. Entries close on Tuesday, 16 Augustus 2022, with late entries being accepted until Wednesday, 24 August 2022.