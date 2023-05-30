Industries

Daniel Dujaxco launches first self-titled range

30 May 2023
Meagan DuckittBy: Meagan Duckitt
Daniel Dujaxco is a multi skilled entrepreneur well practiced in fashion, construction, food and beverage. He merges these elements to create archetypal gems which leaves the customers amazed at his skillful combination of fabric, silhouette and design incorporated in his range.
Daniel Dujaxco. Image supplied
Daniel Dujaxco. Image supplied

His aesthetic is elevated street style, and he targets 18-35-year-old male and female creatives who enjoy exclusivity, elevated fabrics and quality construction.

Dujaxco explained how he enjoys sharing his childhood experiences and you find anything from ‘form art painting’ techniques printed on jackets, to waistcoats and pieces of denim with tapestried horses, to cute animal applique on bombers in his range. Complementing his somehow quirky - yet luxurious aesthetic, fabrics used vary from poly blends to rich brocade, sequins, boucles and borgs. Customers are left yearning to sink their hands into these beautiful plush fabrics!

In store, you will also find his official sponsor Hunter shoes, which similar to Dujaxco offers unique one-off quality footwear.
`

Image supplied
Image supplied

Although this was his first self-titled brand, Dujaxco is no stranger to fashion and regularly showcases at SA Menswear fashion weeks. He heads up ‘Influhks’, a fashion conglomerate that consists of brands including Lazystacks, Artclub and Friends, Tynsohly and Wear Broke.

Social media manager Zolela Maholwana explains that Dujaxco does not only create opportunities for young designers to showcase their talent and gain exposure on elite fashion platforms but also assists with job creation and strengthening the South African economy.

Zolela Maholwana. Image supplied
Zolela Maholwana. Image supplied

Renowned stylist Adele Williams explains that she enjoys working with a designer of this calibre who uses his creativity to push boundaries in the fashion industry and helps others grow alongside him.

Adele Williams. Image supplied
Adele Williams. Image supplied

The recent launch was held at his store ‘Influhks’ on 199 Loop Street, Cape Town and the store was packed to capacity. Customers were entertained by a live DJ with cool Afrobeats while enjoying the open bar and dancing the night away.

These small quantities, limited edition pieces are guaranteed to fly out of the store, so best to shop fast to avoid disappointment!

Image supplied
Image supplied

If you would like more information regarding the range, visit the store or visit influhks.com and danieldujaxco on Instagram.

Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied
Meagan Duckitt
Meagan is a fashion designer, stylist, writer and public speaker. She owns a small clothing business called Calista Clothing and enjoys using her knowledge to empower women.
