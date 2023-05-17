Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

JNPROLC Through The Line CommunicationsDMASAKeys CommunicationsEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyTractor OutdoorMeltwaterLocation BankOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)BoomtownInvibes AdvertisingAlgoa FMJoe PublicIconic CollectiveHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector

17 May 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards continue their drive to appeal to a wider audience with the news that award entries can now be submitted according to business sectors.
Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector

For 2023, these will include Automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment & sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology & communication, and utilities.

“We’re broadening the base of agencies that can this year submit entries after investing a lot of energy in the Assegai Awards over the past year,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

More reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season
More reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season

Issued by DMASA 18 Apr 2023

Now, aligning submissions to the industry sector means many more companies engaged in integrated and direct marketing (IDM) become eligible to submit Assegai entries.

The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the upcoming awards evening.

Entries are open for the 2023 Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, giving local marketers - now across many more industries - plenty of time to consider their proposed entries.

NextOptions
DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA, marketing awards, Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa, David Dickens, Assegai Awards 2023

Related

Image supplied. This year the City of Cape Town will host Loeries Creative Week for the third consecutive year
3rd year in a row for Cape Town to host Loeries Creative Week12 May 2023
More reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season
DMASAMore reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season18 Apr 2023
Assegai Awards 2023 entries open 11 April 2023
DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 entries open 11 April 20236 Apr 2023
Assegai Awards 2023 refreshed look
DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 refreshed look3 Apr 2023
Image supplied. The Shoprite Group of Companies/ ShopriteX received a standing ovation for being named The Brand of the Year at this year's MMA SA Smarties Awards
Nando's & VMLY&R and The Shoprite Group of Companies / ShopriteX take top spots in MMA SA Smarties Awards3 Apr 2023
Image supplied. This year's Loerie's theme is Blood, Sweat & Tears
Blood, Sweat and Tears: 45 years of The Loeries31 Mar 2023
Effie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa launches 2023 season, calls for entries24 Mar 2023
Source © Gallo Images L to r: Sbu Sitole, chairperson of The Loeries and Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of Loeries at the Loeries 2022
The Loeries announce changes to entry categories20 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz