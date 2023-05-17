Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards continue their drive to appeal to a wider audience with the news that award entries can now be submitted according to business sectors.

For 2023, these will include Automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment & sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology & communication, and utilities.

“We’re broadening the base of agencies that can this year submit entries after investing a lot of energy in the Assegai Awards over the past year,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

Now, aligning submissions to the industry sector means many more companies engaged in integrated and direct marketing (IDM) become eligible to submit Assegai entries.

The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the upcoming awards evening.

Entries are open for the 2023 Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, giving local marketers - now across many more industries - plenty of time to consider their proposed entries.