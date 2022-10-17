How marginalised professionals can cope with performative allyship

With organisations buckling under global pressure to increase representation across all levels of corporate, many have taken this opportunity to reassess themselves and make some indelible and meaningful change within their companies.

Performative allyship

However, for some, this has provided a masquerading opportunity, leading to a growing concern around ‘performative allyship.’

Performative allyship refers to someone from a non-marginalised group professing support and solidarity with a marginalised group, but in a way that is not helpful. Peter Kalina from the Mayo Clinic made it apt when he said this performative allyship may in fact be harmful to “the cause”.

This surface-level activism can take many forms, but at its core is its disingenuity. Marginalised people are placed in positions merely as tools, with no real intention of changing existing structures or policies, and with no vested interest in upskilling these individuals.

Throughout my 15 years traversing through agencies both big and small, White-owned and Black-owned, in advertising, marketing and public relations, I have experienced authentic and meaningful support from companies and leaders, but I’ve also experienced performative allyship myself and seen it take many forms.

Being put on a mantle

Ranging from individuals holding junior positions for well over 10 years, to young Black creatives being hauled into client pitch presentations for work they had absolutely no input into. Merely acting as showpieces, placed on a mantle for all to marvel at.

Obviously, this has its benefits; getting a salary with little to no expectations might even seem appealing. However, one thing is for sure, if someone is willing to pay a salary with no productivity expectation, it means that they’re getting way more from keeping you there.

Lots have been written about this and I do not profess to be an expert in any way, however, I’ve learnt that there are three key things I can do myself to not get stuck in the hole that performative allyship digs for you: