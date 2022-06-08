MetrixLab opens first African office in South Africa

Appoints Nanzala Mwaura managing director and Rentia Kraucamp as research director.

MetrixLab is excited to open a new office in Johannesburg, South Africa as of 1 June. The South African office marks the global research company’s entry into a new continent, and will support the global research company’s other AMEA offices in China, Singapore, India, UAE and Australia as the first MetrixLab office in Africa.Nanzala Mwaura will build the business as managing director. With unparalleled experience in building deep relationships with clients across Africa, Mwaura joins the team from her position at Ipsos as chief client officer, SSA. “I am very excited to join MetrixLab and I am looking forward to supporting our clients in driving business impact in Africa with new tech-driven solutions.” Mwaura will be joined by Rentia Kraucamp, who will direct local research operations for Africa as research director.Rob Valsler, regional managing director of MetrixLab AMEA says: “Nanzala is the ideal person to launch our first office in Africa and help our global clients better understand this unique continent. Along with Rentia, they share a combination of energy and experience that’s a perfect match for MetrixLab’s culture – blending evolving technology with passionate experts.”