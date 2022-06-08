Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryOliverEast Coast RadioAfriGISDUKETractor OutdoorAdvertising Media ForumAdclick AfricaMediaHeads 360VervePrimedia BroadcastingDigital KungfuWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Fundraising and Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • Financial Manager Cape Town
  • Paid Media Campaign Manager Cape Town
  • School Marketer Cape Town
  • Account Director Johannesburg
  • Client Success Manager Johannesburg
  • Medical Client Success Manager Johannesburg
  • Client Retention Specialist Johannesburg
  • Business Development Executive Johannesburg
  • Art Director / Mid-Level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    MetrixLab opens first African office in South Africa

    8 Jun 2022
    Issued by: MetrixLab
    Appoints Nanzala Mwaura managing director and Rentia Kraucamp as research director.
    Nanzala Mwaura
    Nanzala Mwaura
    MetrixLab is excited to open a new office in Johannesburg, South Africa as of 1 June. The South African office marks the global research company’s entry into a new continent, and will support the global research company’s other AMEA offices in China, Singapore, India, UAE and Australia as the first MetrixLab office in Africa.

    Nanzala Mwaura will build the business as managing director. With unparalleled experience in building deep relationships with clients across Africa, Mwaura joins the team from her position at Ipsos as chief client officer, SSA. “I am very excited to join MetrixLab and I am looking forward to supporting our clients in driving business impact in Africa with new tech-driven solutions.” Mwaura will be joined by Rentia Kraucamp, who will direct local research operations for Africa as research director.

    Rob Valsler, regional managing director of MetrixLab AMEA says: “Nanzala is the ideal person to launch our first office in Africa and help our global clients better understand this unique continent. Along with Rentia, they share a combination of energy and experience that’s a perfect match for MetrixLab’s culture – blending evolving technology with passionate experts.”

    NextOptions

    Related

    Rentia Kraucamp, senior market researcher and CX Insights Practitioner at inQuba.
    Customers are focused on safety, belonging and control29 Apr 2020
    Figure 1Media incidence amongst the three segments of &quot;African Lions&quot;
    IpsosIpsos' award-winning paper emphasises message that radio is still king on the continent20 Sep 2017
    #Pamro2017: The reason African Lions is a critical research study for Africa
    #Pamro2017: The reason African Lions is a critical research study for Africa29 Aug 2017
    Pamro confirms conference speakers
    Pamro confirms conference speakers11 Aug 2017
    Understanding growth power in sub-Saharan Africa and defining Africa's middle class
    Understanding growth power in sub-Saharan Africa and defining Africa's middle class23 May 2017
    Sub-Saharan middle class: R1.3tn per month and growing
    IpsosSub-Saharan middle class: R1.3tn per month and growing22 May 2017
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz