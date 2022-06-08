BehindtheSelfie: Mark Stecker, CEO of Firewater

We spoke with Mark Stecker, CEO and cofounder of digital agency Firewater, to find out more about his work and his life beyond being a creative.

Image supplied: Mark Stecker

I’m the co-founder of Firewater, a South African digital agency with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Sydney, Australia. I drive the sales, strategy and account management for the business.A dad, a serious music fan and I love all extreme sports. I can’t sit still and am energized by the people in my life both personally and professionally.When I was four, it was a fireman like all busy little boys. Then the older I got, it was an electrical engineer like my dad. Unfortunately, engineering wasn’t for me, as the creative bug had bit hard and I was then hooked.I took up art as a subject late in high school and found a true passion in becoming a creative which led me on a discovery path to becoming one in the digital space.I was lucky to join a small agency that gave me access to web development while it was in its infancy. I then went on my own and started Firewater, the rest is history.It’s been an interesting and fun ride… the true highlights are the people and brands I have been fortunate to work with over the last 20 years.Highlights include the recognition we have received for the work we have done and the challenging projects that we achieved great successes with. Nothing beats the energy of a team completely aligned on a project and of course, the smile on our partners (clients) faces. It also helps that I have fun doing what I love.I’m a family man, I love to spend my time with family and friends at any given opportunity. I spend my time between Johannesburg and Cape Town. Now that the world is opening up again after the chaos of the global pandemic, I intend to travel again to see live bands and new places.I’m really enjoying the Fly on the Wall and SmartLess podcasts on Spotify. Not reading as much as I would like but I am reading Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Dr Joe Dispenza. Obsessed with the latest Nothing But Thieves and Cold War Kids tracks.Firewater is on a massive growth trajectory, so we have some big plans. We are growing our international client base and offering - watch this space!