The influencer delusion: Debunking 4 myths of influencer marketing

Influencer marketing is the fastest-growing marketing practice in the world. Yet, because of the influencer boom that has occurred over the past five years, very few have taken the step back and really analysed the best way to utilise this medium. Too often marketers jump on the influencer bandwagon because of the trend associated with the practice without really interrogating the best way of using an influencer in order to achieve on defined objectives (or appreciating the potential dangers associated with associating individuals with their brands).
Levergy’s strategy and communications director, Rob Garden, has thought about when and why influencers are currently being used by brands and has identified that, on the whole, brands aren’t getting bang for their buck.
Along the way, he’s discovered four myths associated with influencer marketing that are contributing to this trend.
Levergy 25 Nov 2020
To explore these myths and to find out more about how you can get the most out of an influencer, read "The Influencer Delusion" here.
