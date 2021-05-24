Marketing Company news South Africa

The influencer delusion: Debunking 4 myths of influencer marketing

24 May 2021
Issued by: Levergy
Influencer marketing is the fastest-growing marketing practice in the world. Yet, because of the influencer boom that has occurred over the past five years, very few have taken the step back and really analysed the best way to utilise this medium. Too often marketers jump on the influencer bandwagon because of the trend associated with the practice without really interrogating the best way of using an influencer in order to achieve on defined objectives (or appreciating the potential dangers associated with associating individuals with their brands).

Levergy’s strategy and communications director, Rob Garden, has thought about when and why influencers are currently being used by brands and has identified that, on the whole, brands aren’t getting bang for their buck.

Along the way, he’s discovered four myths associated with influencer marketing that are contributing to this trend.

New media world

Let's be honest: no one gets into the world of media because they like stability. The digital revolution has made change the norm in the modern news media business, and editors, writers, and media companies have become accustomed to quickly pivoting in the face of new challenges...

Issued by Levergy 25 Nov 2020


To explore these myths and to find out more about how you can get the most out of an influencer, read “The Influencer Delusion” here.

About Levergy

Levergy is a communications agency specialising in sponsorship, activations, experiential, sport PR, entertainment PR, content creation and social media. Founded in September 2012, they are the most awarded agency within the industry, working for some of the world’s biggest brands and have proved time after time that a brutally simple approach not only delivers big, market leading creative ideas, but also generates commercial impact.

Their purpose is to ensure trusted advice and partnership without conflict of interest. Levergy was acquired by M&C Saatchi PLC in June 2017, joining the M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment network and are part of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa. In 2020, it was awarded Hollard Sport Industry Awards Agency of the Year for the second year in a row.

www.twitter.com/levergy_sa
www.levergy.co.za

Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.
