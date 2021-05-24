The influencer delusion: Debunking 4 myths of influencer marketing

Influencer marketing is the fastest-growing marketing practice in the world. Yet, because of the influencer boom that has occurred over the past five years, very few have taken the step back and really analysed the best way to utilise this medium. Too often marketers jump on the influencer bandwagon because of the trend associated with the practice without really interrogating the best way of using an influencer in order to achieve on defined objectives (or appreciating the potential dangers associated with associating individuals with their brands).