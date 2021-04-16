Applications to judge 2021 Effie Awards South Africa announced

Effie highly recommends encouraging members of your team and client partners to apply to be an Effie judge. Judging helps team members better understand the Effie experience from a judge’s point of view – particularly what made the stronger entries stand out, and what caused the weaker entries to score lower. Further to that, it’s also a great opportunity to network with industry peers and gain valuable insights into the industry and the work that delivers on effectiveness.Judging process
By the time an Effie entry has reached the winners’ circle, it has survived at least two rounds of evaluation from a rigorous jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work.
The judging procedure is conducted in two rounds to select the most effective cases of the year.
In each round, a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluate entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign.
The Effie Awards South Africa will furthermore select one case to be judged the Grand Effie or overall winner. The winner of this award is either the top scoring case or is selected by a panel of judges from the top tier of gold-winning cases. The Grand Effie winner case not only demonstrates its capability to be effective but also displays a revolutionary breakthrough within the industry.Criteria for qualification to judge
The representatives that will adjudicate round one differs from that of round two.
Round one agency representative judges are typically senior/director level, while final round judges are drawn from the C-suite. On the client side, senior management are typically invited to adjudicate round one, while final round judges are the top-level marketing executives within the company.
Following round two, the Grand Effie winner will be judged by a grand jury of senior industry professionals also drawn from the C-suite.Judging dates
The key dates for the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa judging process are as follows:
- Judges induction - Thursday, 29 July 2021
- Round one - Thursday, 12 August 2021
- Round two - Thursday, 2 September 2021
- Grand Effie judging - Monday, 11 October 2021
Agency and client representatives interested in participating are invited to apply online via the Effie South Africa website by navigating to effieawards.co.za/judging
Applications to participate in the jury open on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 and will close at 12pm on Friday, 4 June 2021.
