Applications to judge 2021 Effie Awards South Africa announced

16 Apr 2021
Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) invites representatives of the marketing and communication industry to apply for consideration to be selected to the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa judging panel.

Effie highly recommends encouraging members of your team and client partners to apply to be an Effie judge. Judging helps team members better understand the Effie experience from a judge’s point of view – particularly what made the stronger entries stand out, and what caused the weaker entries to score lower. Further to that, it’s also a great opportunity to network with industry peers and gain valuable insights into the industry and the work that delivers on effectiveness.

Judging process

By the time an Effie entry has reached the winners’ circle, it has survived at least two rounds of evaluation from a rigorous jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work.

The judging procedure is conducted in two rounds to select the most effective cases of the year.

In each round, a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluate entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign.

The Effie Awards South Africa will furthermore select one case to be judged the Grand Effie or overall winner. The winner of this award is either the top scoring case or is selected by a panel of judges from the top tier of gold-winning cases. The Grand Effie winner case not only demonstrates its capability to be effective but also displays a revolutionary breakthrough within the industry.

Criteria for qualification to judge

The representatives that will adjudicate round one differs from that of round two.

Round one agency representative judges are typically senior/director level, while final round judges are drawn from the C-suite. On the client side, senior management are typically invited to adjudicate round one, while final round judges are the top-level marketing executives within the company.

Following round two, the Grand Effie winner will be judged by a grand jury of senior industry professionals also drawn from the C-suite.

Judging dates

The key dates for the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa judging process are as follows:
  • Judges induction - Thursday, 29 July 2021
  • Round one - Thursday, 12 August 2021
  • Round two - Thursday, 2 September 2021
  • Grand Effie judging - Monday, 11 October 2021

Agency and client representatives interested in participating are invited to apply online via the Effie South Africa website by navigating to effieawards.co.za/judging

Applications to participate in the jury open on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 and will close at 12pm on Friday, 4 June 2021.

For more information visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

About Effie®

Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organization recognizes the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org

About the ACA

The ACA is the official, representative body for the Communications and Advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.

For more about the ACA visit www.acasa.co.za or call the ACA on +27 10 880 3399

Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
