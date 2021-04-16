Bigger Than Me partners with Box Smart Media and Hashtag Our Stories

Charmagne Mavudzi is a force to be reckoned with. As a student, she launched an industry-first mobile beauty app platform that was honoured on Dragon's Den. As a professional, she held managerial roles at Handel and Accenture. Currently, she heads up the Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) brand, an admirable feat. Mavudzi's official title is head of consumer experience, which is essentially a hybrid marketing role.