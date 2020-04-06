5 steps to mastering B2B copywriting

For those not familiar with the world of B2B, it can appear complex and confusing. There are, however, a few hard and fast rules you as a copywriter need to keep top of mind when putting together a print ad or emailer which are specific to this market segment and differentiate it from B2C communication.
Below are a few tips you can implement when looking to craft an impactful piece of writing within a B2B context.
1. B2B does not mean boring
As much as you’re speaking to a target market largely comprising of qualified professionals, you will still need to appeal to their human side as well. Regardless of their professional rank and level of expertise, finding smart ways to evoke an emotional response is just as important in eliciting the desired call to action.
Stay away from including wordy or fluffy content. Considering the pressure and time constraints typically experienced by this audience, it is best to get to the point as quickly and directly as possible. Keeping it short and as punchy as possible is the most effective way of sealing the deal.
3. Know and understand the brand
As you’re talking to established industry experts, don’t make the mistake of ‘dumbing down’ or oversimplifying the content in a way that may be deemed condescending. Instead, as a writer, you should be demonstrating a sound and informed understanding of their product and/or service, and industry. Relevance is everything. People buy things they can easily relate to and that helps them solve a key business challenge.
The fundamental difference between B2B and B2C marketing is identifying and understanding the DMU, aka, the Decision-Making Unit within organisations. Before you get started on your piece of copy, you should be reminding yourself of who you’re speaking to. Steer clear of informal colloquialisms and instead write in a tone that any DMU in an organisation would typically use.
5. Remain focused and targeted
B2B copywriting is always tailored to the direct challenges or pain-points of the DMU member you’re addressing. As an initial starting point, ask yourself what the goal of the copy is. How it benefits this particular reader and what they are meant to do with this information. Stick to what’s required and stay focused, and always have a call to action that provides your reader with detailed next steps. Do you want them to find out more? Or sign up? Talk your reader through the desired action you want them to take and make it as clear as possible.
