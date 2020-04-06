Newsmaker: Mmasea PeTje's new gig, co-hosting Garage Gold

The new season of Garage Gold (on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189) will see 947 radio presenter Mmasea PeTje join the team as the new host alongside Francisco Nwamba.

I think it's easy to typecast someone like me and I've often been boxed into a very stereotypical character - for lack of a better term - and I think particularly in our local industry, it's almost frowned upon to be different. That has been my biggest struggle. I'm not thick enough, I'm not thin enough. I'm not light enough, I'm not dark enough. I'm not cool enough... the list goes on. So being able to work on a show where none of that really matters is a big reason why I wanted this. And so, I think that's another reason why I think this show was so needed. Because it gives girls like me, who aren't necessarily rough around the edges, a space to also enjoy being car fanatics.

In the show’s upcoming season, the series continues to focus on motoring events across the country while also giving a glimpse into the hidden gems that people around the country have in their garages.Here, PeTje tells us more about how the show allows her to express herself and her passion for cars, helping her to break free from the stereotypes imposed on her so that she can reintroduce a more authentic part of herself.I'm really excited to be back in front of the camera getting to share a side of myself that not a lot of people have been privy to. 'So excited' is definitely the best way to describe the feeling.It's different. We're breaking the rules of what you would call a typical classic car show. And then, of course, there's the fact that I got to spend time surrounded by and learning about these incredible machines.I mean I remember spending a day on set in this warehouse with a 100 odd classics and in one section was the history of Rolls Royce starting as far back as the Wraith. It completely blew my mind. You can't put a price on the experience of filming the show, and it's super exciting to share that with everyone.I really wanted to be a part of this show because I felt like it was a great break-free moment for me.It's a lot of fun. Not always easy but definitely fun. I get to do things, see things and explore things that not a lot of people get to. Also, not a lot of people know this, but I've been at this for a long time now. I've always loved to entertain, so as long as I get to make people smile, laugh or cry happy tears, then I am happy, and that's a big part of what I love about doing what I do.I was in a movie with Paul Walker. That's my go-to response to this question. And then I clarify that I did voice work for a movie that Paul Walker was in. If I'm honest though, I can't really pick one specific highlight. I've had so many incredible moments and have been so blessed and still have a lot to achieve.I'm definitely excited for this next chapter. I've paid my dues, I've taken my Ls, I've studied, and it's safe to say that what comes next is definitely not what anyone is expecting, but it's gonna be great. Watch this space.I like to be prepared for everything. About a day or two in advance. I like to map things out in my head. Preparation is key for me. As soon as I get onto set, I run through my lines, that I am prepared and that I have everything I need with me. I make sure I am focused, and that I know what the end goal is, and take into consideration everybody that is there with me who is working towards the same end goal.Don't judge me but I keep rewatching Drive to Survive because that is the only Formula 1 that is on at the moment. Hyperdrive is also pretty cool. Lots of Marvell stuff, Extraordinary Homes, Dirty Money and Ru Paul's Drag Race. So pretty much a little bit of everything.Well, it's a bit ironic that I'd be on a car show after the fact but many moons ago I failed my driver’s test three times. I figured it out eventually and my skill has improved since, so don't give up on your dreams. Lol.I saw someone tweet "in breaking news moments like this, there should be a type of podcast you can listen to in real-time, easily accessible for free". That made me laugh because it's called radio, right? What we do is personal and there is an authenticity in being able to really connect with an audience who can't see you, so there is no preconceived idea of how they should respond to you, so it's genuine.And so, we form these unique relationships with listeners that is invaluable. And it's those relationships that keep them coming back for more. It's a relationship and companionship and then a level of trust that listeners than have with their chosen favourite station or personalities. And so, enter the psychology behind advertising. I mean I'm no expert but I think that a lot to do with it.It’s difficult to tell at this point in time. Especially because I don't think any industry knows exactly what will happen after the pandemic. Everything seems so uncertain. But I think now more than ever, people are going to realise the value and importance of the creative or entertainment industry. So, perhaps we end up going back to our roots and weigh talent over influencer metrics. That would be a great move. Maybe it's the complete opposite. Whichever way it goes, it will be interesting to see.