The Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGood offers 10 paid, year-long placements in South Africa annually

Global Citizen Africa has announced candidates for the second annual Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGood. The program, which launched in 2019 following the overwhelming success of financial and policy commitments made at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, is intended to provide young people with remarkable opportunities to fulfil their dreams.