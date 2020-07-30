The Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGood offers 10 paid, year-long placements in South Africa annually

Global Citizen Africa has announced candidates for the second annual Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGood. The program, which launched in 2019 following the overwhelming success of financial and policy commitments made at Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in December 2018, is intended to provide young people with remarkable opportunities to fulfil their dreams.
Committed to the advancement of Black people, particularly Black youth, Beyoncé will once again enrol 10 promising young South Africans to the Global Citizen Fellowship Program, which is administered by her BeyGood philanthropic initiative and financially supported by American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry. The Program is aligned to Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030.
“With all that is happening in our world, educating, empowering and employing our youth to use their voice and vocation to make positive impact is essential to creating lasting change. The model BeyGood has designed through the Fellowship program, in partnership with Global Citizen, has become a pathway for sustainable economic impact,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Social Responsibly at Parkwood Entertainment, headquarters for BeyGood. “We are proud to welcome the class of 2020 – they have entered at such a critical time, pivotal to dynamic outcomes and overall success.”
The 10 selected young candidates for 2020 will serve paid, year-long fulltime fellowships with Global Citizen in Johannesburg, each focusing on one of the organisation’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards and marketing. The primary aim is to immerse the Fellows in the use of digital technology for social change, storytelling tactics that shift attitudes, and the process of building lasting professional relationships. It also aims to foster an in-depth understanding of the role that innovation has to play in a constantly changing world.
The Program features a four-phase learner-centered curriculum designed to equip the fellows with a variety of practical, useful and pragmatic skills, such as: problem solving, critical thinking, how to build community, professional and personal development, advocacy, international development, and global citizenship.
“Always at the forefront of digital activism and social change, Global Citizen is committed to leaving the world in a much better shape than we found it, the work that we do is focused on one goal: eradicating extreme poverty by 2030. Programs such as these ensure that we empower young people and expose them to the right resources that enable them to be self-sufficient,” said Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director for Southern and East Africa, Global Citizen. “Global Citizen’s unique model calls on young global citizens to contribute to change through their actions, this enables us to take the voices of an engaged and informed millennial audience into the halls of political power.
Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act - government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48bn, affecting the lives of more than 880 million people. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.
