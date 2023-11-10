Industries

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Spar Carols by Candlelight celebrates the theme 'Home for Christmas' as the event turns 21!

10 Nov 2023
Issued by: Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM and Spar showcase Carols by Candlelight in digital and live-event format.
For the past two decades Jacaranda FM and Spar have proudly produced an annual Christmas show that features some of South Africa’s most prominent musicians. On 6 December, the Spar Carols by Candlelight event will take place in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena Time Square during a live performance, whilst the concert is also streamed across the world for those who want to watch the soul-stirring concert with their families at home. Tickets costs R65 per person and are limited to 7,000 seats for the live event, streaming however, is unlimited.

This years’ theme – Home for Christmas – pays homage to those who travel and come together to share in the spirit of Christmas through music that cannot be heard anywhere else in the world.

“As this partnership celebrates 21 years of festive music collaborations, we’re bringing everyone from around the world ‘home’ to celebrate Christmas as South Africans do. We have a world-class line-up of musicians and carols that not only set the tone for the festive season, but evoke the spirit of giving as well,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Spar and Jacaranda FM are kindly asking fans to express their generosity and donate towards this incredibly touching cause. All donations and ticket proceeds will ensure that the Good Morning Angels team can gift vulnerable children across South Africa news toys of their own.

“We’re exceptionally proud to headline an event that sees top-tier musicians collaborate in the spirit of goodwill. More importantly, the donations collected during this incredible event make sure that we can support a cause like Santa’s Shoebox so that over 1,000 children homes in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Pietermaritzburg, and Cape Town feel valued and special this Christmas with a gift of their own,” said Maxine D’Amico, Spar Inland advertising and promotions manager.

Artist line-up

5pm to 7pm

Spar will host a kiddies area themed around ‘Home for Christmas’ where children are invited to make a few crafts whilst having their faces painted. Families can also look forward to exploring the Christmas market where vendors will be selling festive décor elements, Christmas merchandise, as well as various treats at the food stalls surrounding the venue.

7pm to 9pm

  • Brendan Peyper
  • Elandre
  • Swing City
  • Soweto Gospel Choir
  • Ross Learmonth
  • Kurt Darren
  • Judith Sephuma
  • Paxton
  • Demi Lee Moore
  • Lloyd Cele
  • Charlize Berg
  • Bernice West

“We’re sending Judith Sephuma, one of South Africa’s greatest voices a warm welcome to the ‘Carols family'. We just know your iconic voice will make our 21st Spar Carols by Candlelight even more magical,” says King.

Join the most anticipated festive concert of the year, kids under three enter for free, and those who prefer to cozy-up and watch the concert from the comfort of their homes can join by visiting www.jacarandafm.com.

“Last year we raised a record breaking R400,000 and united 60,000 carolers from around the world. This year we’re hoping to raise even more, and with just 7,000 seats available for the live event, we know tickets sell out fast,” adds King.

For those who can’t join or want to re-experience the magic of Christmas carols like you’ve never heard before – Spar carols by Candlelight will be rebroadcast on 24 December.

