Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!

The highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, organised by Topco Media, is set to kick off this week on 19-20 July at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg. This premier event aims to ignite a transformational spark within the African business landscape by focusing on Advancing Africa's Economic Potential Through Purpose-Led Transformation.
The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference stands as the pinnacle empowerment conference and knowledge sharing platform in South Africa, attracting industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the nation. With its unparalleled reputation, this conference is renowned for providing invaluable insights and opportunities that drive business growth and foster meaningful change.
This year's conference will feature a thought-provoking lineup of keynote speakers, esteemed industry experts, and visionaries who will share their experiences, strategies, and success stories. Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities that foster collaboration and innovation.
The conference will delve into vital topics essential to South Africa's transformation journey:
- Accelerating the fundamentals of empowerment to boost SA's bottom line.
- The significance of transformative ownership in the financial sector.
- The pivotal role entrepreneurs play in driving Africa's economic growth.
- Embracing technology and harnessing the power of youth to shape a brighter South Africa.
- Strategies for effectively sourcing and leveraging black-owned suppliers.
- Empowering South Africa through the rise of the township economy.
- Implementing necessary steps to enforce workplace transformation.
"The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference serves as a catalyst for change, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to make a lasting impact," said Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media. "This conference is a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of our economy."
Day 1 | 19 July 2023 - Key speakers:
- Leanne Manas, South African award-winning journalist and TV presenter
- Siphesihle Vazi, South African TV presenter
- Ralf Fletcher, chief executive officer, Topco Media
- Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, Nedbank
- Martha Murorua, managing director, Nedbank Namibia
- Sibongile Moyo (PhD), managing director, Nedbank Zimbabwe
- Taolo Modisi, non-executive director Botswana Insurance Fund Management & Founder: Anandi Alpha Reign
- Yavi Madurai, founder: African Prosperity Fund, South Africa
- Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa
- Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements, South Africa
- Kershini Govender, executive head: Transformation & Strategy at Nedbank Group
- Linda Makalima, independent non-executive director and chairperson of Group
- Dr Felleng Yende, chief executive officer, FP&M SETA
- Sydwell Shikweni, transformation director, Merchants
- Ravi Naidoo, chief executive officer: Youth Employment Service (YES) South Africa
- Zengeziwe Msimang, chief engagement officer, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
- Gerhard Visser, co-founder and CEO of eStudy
- Mathews Phosa, celebrated SA leader, prominent businessman and attorney
- Cas Coovadia, chief executive officer, Busa
- Mark Frankel, chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas
- Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, DDG, The Dtic Industrial Finance Division
- Lucretia Khumalo, divisional executive: Client Support and Growth, IDC
- Philisiwe Mthethwa, chief executive officer, NEF
- Nico Moloto, corporate affairs director, PepsiCo South Africa
- Derick Appia-Kubi, transformation director, PepsiCo South Africa
- Diale Tilo, executive director, Kgodiso Development Fund
- Given Shivambu, procurement packaging director & MSO, PepsiCo South Africa
- Lungile Dlamini, supplier development lead, PepsiCo South Africa
- Tebogo Makoe, executive director: Human Capital and Transformation
- Nene Molefi, CEO, Mandate Molefi
Day 2 | 20 July 2023 - Key speakers:
- Leanne Manas, South African award-winning journalist and TV presenter
- Siphesihle Vazi, South African TV presenter
- Dr Terence Sibiya, group managing executive: Nedbank Africa Regions
- S’thembiso Dlamini, CEO, Gauteng Tourism Authority
- Hon. Bernice Swarts, Deputy Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure
- Tshediso Matona, B-BBEE commissioner, South Africa
- Daniel Mminele, chairperson: Nedbank Group
- Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, Nedbank
- Ronelle Naidoo, head of sales, Mint Group
- Joseph Ndaba, 4IR Commissioner: Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Commission & CEO of MDIHub
- Dimakatso Masiteng, head of Information Technology, National Youth Development Agency
- Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director
- Lesego Charlie, head of corporate communications - Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa
- Pindiwe Gida, chief officer: Human Capital and Corporate Services, Salga
- Thobile Mhlongo, senior manager, Municipal Learning And Development, Salga
- Prashina Mohangi, senior advisor: Built Environment & Planning Business Unit, Salga
- Kutlwano Chaba, chief digital officer, Salga
- Sereme Maphaka, CEO, Methano Group
- Lemogang Pitsoe, CEO, African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (SOC) Ltd.
- Farana Boodhram, chief executive officer, Avita Mining Innovations
- Clive Govender, chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas CGC Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank
- Taelo Mojapelo, chief executive officer, bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (bpSA)
- Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa
- Zakhele Mgobhozi, founder and managing director, Modern Centric Holdings
- Craig Barnes, chairperson: LGBTQIA+ Forum, Nedbank
- Sixolile Ngcobo, senior advisor: Gender Equality & Sustainable Development, Commission for Gender Equality of South Africa
- Renaldo Schwarp, award-winning journalist, filmmaker and mixed media specialist
- Jorja Wilkins, executive: Marketing & Marketing Services, Primedia Outdoor
- Katlego Thulare, brand specialist and author
- Luzuko Tena, Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, social media director, EssenceMediacom
- Asha Singh, social media manager, One Over One
- Janine Brown, senior conference producer, Topco Media
- Thabiso M. Mohlabeng, digital marketing executive, Topco Media
"We are excited to have such a distinguished lineup of speakers who will share their insights and expertise at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference," said Fletcher. "Their contributions will empower our discussions and empower attendees with actionable strategies to drive purpose-led transformation in Africa."
With media buzz already surrounding the event, the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is poised to capture the attention of the nation. This high-profile conference represents a collaboration between Topco Media, a respected leader in organising successful events, and Nedbank, a prominent financial institution renowned for its commitment to empowerment.
