Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference begins this week!

Advancing Africa's economic potential through purpose-led transformation

The highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, organised by Topco Media, is set to kick off this week on 19-20 July at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg. This premier event aims to ignite a transformational spark within the African business landscape by focusing on Advancing Africa's Economic Potential Through Purpose-Led Transformation.

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference stands as the pinnacle empowerment conference and knowledge sharing platform in South Africa, attracting industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the nation. With its unparalleled reputation, this conference is renowned for providing invaluable insights and opportunities that drive business growth and foster meaningful change.

This year's conference will feature a thought-provoking lineup of keynote speakers, esteemed industry experts, and visionaries who will share their experiences, strategies, and success stories. Attendees can look forward to engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities that foster collaboration and innovation.

The conference will delve into vital topics essential to South Africa's transformation journey:

Accelerating the fundamentals of empowerment to boost SA's bottom line.



The significance of transformative ownership in the financial sector.



The pivotal role entrepreneurs play in driving Africa's economic growth.



Embracing technology and harnessing the power of youth to shape a brighter South Africa.



Strategies for effectively sourcing and leveraging black-owned suppliers.



Empowering South Africa through the rise of the township economy.



Implementing necessary steps to enforce workplace transformation.

"The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference serves as a catalyst for change, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge they need to make a lasting impact," said Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media. "This conference is a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of our economy."

Day 1 | 19 July 2023 - Key speakers:



Leanne Manas, South African award-winning journalist and TV presenter



Siphesihle Vazi, South African TV presenter



Ralf Fletcher, chief executive officer, Topco Media



Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, Nedbank



Martha Murorua, managing director, Nedbank Namibia



Sibongile Moyo (PhD), managing director, Nedbank Zimbabwe



Taolo Modisi, non-executive director Botswana Insurance Fund Management & Founder: Anandi Alpha Reign



Yavi Madurai, founder: African Prosperity Fund, South Africa



Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa



Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements, South Africa



Kershini Govender, executive head: Transformation & Strategy at Nedbank Group



Linda Makalima, independent non-executive director and chairperson of Group



Dr Felleng Yende, chief executive officer, FP&M SETA



Sydwell Shikweni, transformation director, Merchants



Ravi Naidoo, chief executive officer: Youth Employment Service (YES) South Africa



Zengeziwe Msimang, chief engagement officer, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator



Gerhard Visser, co-founder and CEO of eStudy



Mathews Phosa, celebrated SA leader, prominent businessman and attorney



Cas Coovadia, chief executive officer, Busa



Mark Frankel, chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas



Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, DDG, The Dtic Industrial Finance Division



Lucretia Khumalo, divisional executive: Client Support and Growth, IDC



Philisiwe Mthethwa, chief executive officer, NEF



Nico Moloto, corporate affairs director, PepsiCo South Africa



Derick Appia-Kubi, transformation director, PepsiCo South Africa



Diale Tilo, executive director, Kgodiso Development Fund



Given Shivambu, procurement packaging director & MSO, PepsiCo South Africa



Lungile Dlamini, supplier development lead, PepsiCo South Africa



Tebogo Makoe, executive director: Human Capital and Transformation



Nene Molefi, CEO, Mandate Molefi

Day 2 | 20 July 2023 - Key speakers:



Leanne Manas, South African award-winning journalist and TV presenter



Siphesihle Vazi, South African TV presenter



Dr Terence Sibiya, group managing executive: Nedbank Africa Regions



S’thembiso Dlamini, CEO, Gauteng Tourism Authority



Hon. Bernice Swarts, Deputy Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure



Tshediso Matona, B-BBEE commissioner, South Africa



Daniel Mminele, chairperson: Nedbank Group



Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, Nedbank



Ronelle Naidoo, head of sales, Mint Group



Joseph Ndaba, 4IR Commissioner: Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Commission & CEO of MDIHub



Dimakatso Masiteng, head of Information Technology, National Youth Development Agency



Dr Alistair Mokoena, Google South Africa country director



Lesego Charlie, head of corporate communications - Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa



Pindiwe Gida, chief officer: Human Capital and Corporate Services, Salga



Thobile Mhlongo, senior manager, Municipal Learning And Development, Salga



Prashina Mohangi, senior advisor: Built Environment & Planning Business Unit, Salga



Kutlwano Chaba, chief digital officer, Salga



Sereme Maphaka, CEO, Methano Group



Lemogang Pitsoe, CEO, African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (SOC) Ltd.



Farana Boodhram, chief executive officer, Avita Mining Innovations



Clive Govender, chief executive officer, Black Umbrellas CGC Consulting (Pty) Ltd



Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nedbank



Taelo Mojapelo, chief executive officer, bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (bpSA)



Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa



Zakhele Mgobhozi, founder and managing director, Modern Centric Holdings



Craig Barnes, chairperson: LGBTQIA+ Forum, Nedbank



Sixolile Ngcobo, senior advisor: Gender Equality & Sustainable Development, Commission for Gender Equality of South Africa



Renaldo Schwarp, award-winning journalist, filmmaker and mixed media specialist



Jorja Wilkins, executive: Marketing & Marketing Services, Primedia Outdoor



Katlego Thulare, brand specialist and author



Luzuko Tena, Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, social media director, EssenceMediacom



Asha Singh, social media manager, One Over One



Janine Brown, senior conference producer, Topco Media



Thabiso M. Mohlabeng, digital marketing executive, Topco Media

"We are excited to have such a distinguished lineup of speakers who will share their insights and expertise at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference," said Fletcher. "Their contributions will empower our discussions and empower attendees with actionable strategies to drive purpose-led transformation in Africa."

With media buzz already surrounding the event, the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is poised to capture the attention of the nation. This high-profile conference represents a collaboration between Topco Media, a respected leader in organising successful events, and Nedbank, a prominent financial institution renowned for its commitment to empowerment.

Registration is still open for those who want to secure their spot at this transformative event. Don't miss out on the chance to join South Africa's foremost business influencers, thought leaders, and change-makers as they converge to explore new horizons and embrace purpose-led transformation.

To register for the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, visit the conference website at https://topempowerment.co.za/tickets/. Early registration is recommended as space is limited.

Members of the media who wish to attend can contact az.oc.snoitacinummocfc@nelhtac.