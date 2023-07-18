Local celebrities take centre stage on Deal or No Deal SA, playing for charity and changing lives

Get ready for an electrifying twist on the popular weeknight game show, Deal or No Deal South Africa. The show has delivered unprecedented opportunities to many ordinary South Africans through often life-changing cash prizes since its debut on SABC 1 in March. Now, prepare to be thoroughly entertained as beloved local celebrities step into the hot seat in support of their chosen charities.

Popular actor Simphiwe Majozi keeps his cool in the hot seat

Mark your calendar for the thrilling episodes airing from 24 to 28 July on SABC 1 at 7:30pm, and again the following day on SABC 3, at 5:30pm.

Just like any other contestant, the homegrown personalities make nerve-wracking decisions as they navigate through a series of choices to win big cash prizes for their chosen causes. Once they take the hot seat, they face 20 boxes, each containing an amount of money, ranging from R1 to R250 000. The celeb must choose one box set apart from the rest before eliminating the boxes one by one, hoping the big amounts remain in play! At key points during the game, they are offered an amount of money which they can decide to either take ('Deal'), which ends the game, or not take ('No Deal'), to continue eliminating boxes until there’s only one left!

There’s a lot at stake, considering what any contribution can do for the chosen charities. From the start right through to the nail-biting finish, the local A-listers are challenged and supported by the show’s talented host, Katlego Maboe.

“Some of our country’s most adored celebrities are taking the stage and taking on the banker in the hope of winning as much cash as possible on the show. It’s not an easy task, and they will be sweating it out and showing a side of themselves that fans rarely see. And the best part? Every cent they win is not for them but for their respective charities, allowing us to make an even greater impact in improving ordinary South Africans’ lives," says Jan du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios.

He says it has been made possible thanks to LottoStar’s sponsorship.

“Through the introduction of celebrity episodes, LottoStar has showcased its compassion and dedication to achieving positive change. The show brings viewers joy and excitement and serves as a powerful platform for celebrities to contribute to meaningful causes. The combination of LottoStar's unwavering support, the thrilling gameplay of Deal or No Deal SA, and the philanthropic endeavours in the celebrity episodes make for an extraordinary and uplifting experience that truly reflects the best of humanity,” says Du Plessis.

"Building communities and giving back are always at the core of SABC1’s values. The upcoming celebrity week episodes aim to do just that. The celebrities take on Deal or No Deal with a twist as they play for a great cause and play for their selected charities, the viewers are in for a special treat," says Ofentse Thinane, channel head at SABC1.

The Funny Chef Lebogang Tlokana shares a laugh on set with DOND host Katlego Maboe

The upcoming episodes showcase the following local celebrities and their chosen charities:

Zoë Brown on Monday 24 July at 7:30pm

Zoë Brown is a renowned television host and presenter of the Expresso morning show on SABC3. She was also part of the Flash Drive afternoon drive radio show on Cape Town-based radio station Kfm 94.5 until recently. Whatever money she rakes in on the show will benefit Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West. Heartlands provides residential care to abandoned, abused, neglected and ill babies from birth to six years of age.

Simphiwe Majozi on Tuesday 25 July at 7:30pm

Noted South African actor Simphiwe Majozi is best known for his role as Sbu on the popular series Uzalo. He has selected Eve Youth Development Organisation as his charity of choice. The organisation works to inspire change through youth empowerment.

Lebogang Tlokana (aka The Funny Chef) on Wednesday 26 July at 7:30pm

Multi-talented professional chef, comedian, and actress, Lebogang Tlokana is well-known for her roles in The River and as the host of Our Perfect Wedding Season 12. She is also the author of The Funny Chef’s Delicious Dishes cookbook. Lebogang’s charity is Rhema Children's Village in Johannesburg, an organisation committed to offering a safe environment for abused, abandoned, and destitute children.

Wiseman Mncube on Thursday 27 July at 7:30pm

Accomplished actor, playwright, singer, and director, Wiseman Mncube is recognised for his roles in popular television series like Gold Diggers, EHostela, and Uzalo. He recently joined the cast of the epic Shaka ILembe as Zwide kaLanga. Wiseman’s winnings will benefit Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche in Soweto.

Holly Rey on Friday 28 July at 7:30pm

South African singer and songwriter, Holly Rey rose to prominence following the release of her single 'Deeper' in 2018, which won Record of the Year. Her music career began at the age of 14 when she signed her first publishing deal with Sony. Holly's chosen charity is Diabetes South Africa. She lives with type one diabetes and wants to raise awareness and support for others with the condition.

Actor Wiseman Mncube is faced with nail-biting decisions as he plays in aid of his favourite charity

Don’t miss these heart-pounding episodes from Monday 24 July to Friday 28 July on SABC 1, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm, and again the following day on SABC 3, Monday to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow us on social media @DealorNoDealZA for more.



