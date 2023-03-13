Industries

Speakers to celebrate Professional Speakers Celebration Day, 14 March

13 Mar 2023
A new worldwide day Professional Speakers Celebration Day takes place Tuesday, 14 March 2023, when the 17 member organisations of the Global Speakers Federation (GSF) celebrate esteemed speakers globally and the inspiring work carried out by professional speakers across the globe.
Source © TerrenHurst A new worldwide day Professional Speakers Celebration Day takes place Tuesday, 14 March 2023
Source © TerrenHurst Unsplash A new worldwide day Professional Speakers Celebration Day takes place Tuesday, 14 March 2023

The global public speaking market is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, while in the US, the speaking industry is estimated to be worth over $2bn per year, per the NSA.

“During the Cocid-19 pandemic, we saw a phenomenal sharing of knowledge and raising of skills and practice amongst speakers across the globe,” says Charlotte Kemp, president-elect of the GSF.

In this spirit, professional speakers now look forward to signalling, loudly and proudly, that the speaking profession is strong and growing and, perhaps more importantly, that there is enough room for talent of all types.

This comes even after the pandemic levelled live performance-related industries, but also forced speakers and event organisers to embrace new speaking technologies.

Notwithstanding the considerable challenges, these technologies made it easier for valuable messages and teachings to reach larger, more diverse audiences.

Professional Speakers Association of Southern Africa

In Southern Africa, the Professional Speakers Association of Southern Africa (PSASA) intends to use Professional Speakers Celebration Day to highlight the skill, knowledge, and experience of professional speakers, coaches, trainers, and facilitators from across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“We, the 17 member organisations of the GSF, call on the industry to come together on 14 March, to honour the inspiring work of professional speakers and to create awareness of the quality of the events space in the region,” states Bruce Wade, president of the PSASA.

“In the shared worldwide celebration of Professional Speakers Celebration Day, we can strengthen the global speaking community, build relationships across borders, and create a more inclusive, inspiring future for all,” he explains.

Room for growth

There are approximately 200 PSASA members at present, comprising a large community of speakers, trainers, facilitators and coaches. Fourteen of these have achieved the elite international Certified Professional Speaker (CSP) accreditation.

Three are Global Speaking Fellows, having achieved their CSP and spoken at a significant number of events in different regions of the world. These veterans demonstrate – and generously share – business acumen, specialised knowledge, and their mastery of key competencies unique to global markets.

“Southern Africa’s professional speaking industry is comparatively small, but there are significant opportunities for growth and development, particularly as the region continues to embrace emerging technologies and adapt to changing circumstances,” adds Tsitsi Mutendi, PSASA’S deputy president.

The 14 March is also known as "Pi Day” because of its 3.14 numerical representation. What is the connection between pi and professional speakers? Cavett Robert, co-founder of the National Speakers Association (NSA), explains: “Don’t worry about how we [professional speakers] divide up the pie. There is enough for everybody. Let’s just make a bigger pie!"

