Thought leaders headline Basa Assembly

Business and Arts South Africa's (Basa) Assembly, partnered by the British Council, is a programme of hybrid live and digital engagements across social, digital and media platforms, set to go live to the public on 25 and 26 March 2021. Themed 'Creativity Now: Cultural intelligence in the time of Covid-19', Basa Assembly seeks to explore the insights cultural intelligence can offer, in terms of rebooting the creative economy in South Africa, the rest of the African continent and globally.