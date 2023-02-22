TFG launches Bash online shopping platform

Source: Supplied

Bash carries over 150 brands across 15 TFG store brands. It replaces the retail group's mytfgworld.com platform, and visitors to the old site are being redirected to the bash.com homepage, while those shoppers who have been using the MyTFGWorld app are being prompted to download the new Bash app.

TFG said that the Bash platform, available on desktop and mobile web, as well as via the IOS, Android and Huawei App stores, was the most popular app both within the shopping category and across all categories, becoming "the most downloaded app within six hours of its launch to customers".

TFG CEO Anthony Thunström commented, “We always knew that TFG had the ideal pillars to build a profitable, at-scale e-commerce business. Over 20 million customers, 3,000 stores nationwide, more than 15 of SA’s most-loved store brands, a compelling rewards and credit offering, and our unique quick-response manufacturing capability give TFG numerous advantages over pure-play competitors. What we needed was a tech platform to bring all these elements together, and Bash does exactly that.

“South Africa has a high mobile penetration rate and we believe that mobile is where the battle will be won. The new Bash app vs the older Mytfgworld apps are already up 50% month to date. We expected to see improvements but this has exceeded those expectations.”

Brand destinations

New store brand homepages on Bash for all apparel and beauty brands are already in place and from next week this will also include technology, jewellery and home brands.

The Bash team has migrated all MyTFGWorld log-in details and TFG Rewards settings, allowing customers to use the same email and password details to start shopping.

“The successful launch of Bash marks a significant milestone in our efforts to turn our vision into reality and create truly remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers,” Thunström said.

“The Bash team has been hard at work over the past 18 months and built the foundations of what we believe will be the largest fashion and lifestyle shopping destination on the continent. We are delighted with the response from customers so far.”