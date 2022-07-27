TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination

Source: Screenshot, Bash.com

While the site is currently in public beta testing, meaning the final stages of technical development, it's open to shop, while messaging on the platform prompts users to share feedback on any bugs or issues ahead of the official launch.

Judging on appearances, Bash sports a simple and modern interface, arguably a much sleeker and contemporary look than TFG's other multi-brand shopping site MyTFGworld.

The Bash platform invites users to shop online from their favourite TFG stores, promising more than 200 brands from 400 categories across women, men, kids, home and tech. According to the website, more than 2,000 new styles are being added every week.

Tying into the platform's promise of a convenient omnichannel offering, customers are also able to shop from a Bash app, already available via the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

Fulfilling omnichannel ambitions

Bash is a product of TFG Labs, the retail group's tech hub that aims to drive the group’s omnichannel vision. TFG Labs, run by ex-Takealot executives and Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin, has set its sights on establishing TFG as the biggest and most profitable e-commerce destination on the continent, whilst transforming TFG into a high-tech omnichannel retailer.

“Over the last year we have alluded to the innovative projects that TFG Labs, the technology division of TFG, has been developing. In just over six months, we have developed new desktop and mobile websites and new apps across the Apple, Google and Huawei app stores.

"Since Monday [18 July], these are in public beta, meaning the final stages of technical development. They are not perfect, but safe to shop and some early adopters are helping us uncover any bugs or issues before our final public release to all customers, suppliers and stakeholders. We look forward to revealing the final version soon,” said Jedeikin in a statement to Bizcommunity.

Bash offers free collection from more than 800 stores nationwide, and free delivery on orders over R500. Returns can be done at any one of TFG's stores across the country.