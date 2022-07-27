Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecDistellMeltwaterNielsenIQACDOCO SAEverlyticTPDCQuickEasy SoftwareAckermansMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • E-commerce Copywriter Cape Town
  • E-Commerce Specialist Cape Town
  • E-commerce Assistant Pretoria
  • Content QA/Copywriter Cape Town
  • Mid/Senior Buyer Cape Town
  • COO Cape Town
  • CCO Cape Town
  • Midweight Graphic/Online Designer - flexible hours Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    TFG beta launches Bash platform - 200 brands, 1 destination

    27 Jul 2022
    Lauren HartzenbergBy: Lauren Hartzenberg
    TFG has quietly taken the covers off its latest online retail destination, Bash.com, which the Foschini and Markham owner describes as "South Africa's largest omnichannel fashion and lifestyle shopping platform".
    Source: Screenshot, Bash.com
    Source: Screenshot, Bash.com

    While the site is currently in public beta testing, meaning the final stages of technical development, it's open to shop, while messaging on the platform prompts users to share feedback on any bugs or issues ahead of the official launch.

    Judging on appearances, Bash sports a simple and modern interface, arguably a much sleeker and contemporary look than TFG's other multi-brand shopping site MyTFGworld.

    The Bash platform invites users to shop online from their favourite TFG stores, promising more than 200 brands from 400 categories across women, men, kids, home and tech. According to the website, more than 2,000 new styles are being added every week.

    Tying into the platform's promise of a convenient omnichannel offering, customers are also able to shop from a Bash app, already available via the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app

    21 Jul 2022

    Fulfilling omnichannel ambitions

    Bash is a product of TFG Labs, the retail group's tech hub that aims to drive the group’s omnichannel vision. TFG Labs, run by ex-Takealot executives and Superbalist founders Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin, has set its sights on establishing TFG as the biggest and most profitable e-commerce destination on the continent, whilst transforming TFG into a high-tech omnichannel retailer.

    “Over the last year we have alluded to the innovative projects that TFG Labs, the technology division of TFG, has been developing. In just over six months, we have developed new desktop and mobile websites and new apps across the Apple, Google and Huawei app stores.

    "Since Monday [18 July], these are in public beta, meaning the final stages of technical development. They are not perfect, but safe to shop and some early adopters are helping us uncover any bugs or issues before our final public release to all customers, suppliers and stakeholders. We look forward to revealing the final version soon,” said Jedeikin in a statement to Bizcommunity.

    Bash offers free collection from more than 800 stores nationwide, and free delivery on orders over R500. Returns can be done at any one of TFG's stores across the country.

    NextOptions
    Lauren Hartzenberg
    Lauren Hartzenberg's articles

    About Lauren Hartzenberg

    Managing editor and retail editor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com
    Read more: online retail, Foschini, TFG, Luke Jedeikin, fashion retail, omnichannel retail, homeware retail



    Related

    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Woolworths annual sales helped by second-half improvement1 day ago
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng
    Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng1 day ago
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital
    Gumtree South Africa acquired by local company Impresa Capital22 Jul 2022
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app
    Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app21 Jul 2022
    Source: ©jewhyte -
    H&M to cease operations in Russia19 Jul 2022
    Source: ©Dolgachov -
    Takealot disagrees with CompCom report findings15 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz