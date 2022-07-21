Makro ramps up e-commerce strategy with new native shopping app

Massmart retailer Makro has launched its first native stand-alone shopping app, allowing customers to make purchases of general merchandise, liquor and pantry items.

Source: Makro

The app provides access to over 120,000 products, a 30% expansion of Makro’s online product range since January.

The move is in line with Massmart's overarching strategy to become a "leading omnichannel retailer" in South Africa, which has seen Makro undergo an accelerated e-commerce transformation programme in recent months.

“With the growth of e-commerce on Makro.co.za, an app was the natural progression and thanks to the foundations that have already been laid by the e-commerce team, we were able to develop this app fully in just eight weeks,” explains Llewellyn Walters, CEO of Makro.

“We were also greatly assisted by learnings from previous apps we have built in the Massmart group and the support of Walmart’s global tech team in Bangalore, India has been key to delivering this accelerated project.”

Mobile-first focus

Massmart previously announced a multi-year e-commerce strategy that includes a mobile-first focus on enhancing customers’ digital experiences through its websites and apps.

Jean Ochse, who is the executive responsible for the development of mobile apps at Massmart says, “Two stand-out improvements that we have introduced are the search/discovery functionalities, making it easier to find products and we have also reduced the customer registration process by 70%, through eliminating unnecessary data fields and interactions in the process.

“Our aim was to provide customers with the most seamless shopping experience ever, so that they feel as though they have their closest Makro in their pocket. An example of this is with pantry and liquor items where we have improved the shopping experience through creating an intuitive way to view our promotions, shop the ranges and make it easier for customers to discover new products.”

Walters adds, “The launch of the Makro shopping app represents a further significant step in Massmart’s e-commerce journey and we look forward to serving even more online customers through this channel.”

The Makro shopping App is available for download from the Google Play and Apple App store.