TFG launches Foschini mobile app

TFG has launched the Foschini All Women app to offer its increasingly mobile customers easy access to Foschini's full range of fashion and cosmetics, alongside the Donna range and products from TFG's kids' brand Soda Bloc

According to TFG, the development of the app was motivated by the uptake of the Sportscene and myTFGworld apps where TFG customers engage for longer each session, and more often, in the apps than on the web.“More than 75% of Foschini users are accessing our site via mobile – we therefore have the opportunity to meet them where they are, on their phones! We think our customers will love the convenience and simplicity of the Foschini App – our 24/7 store on our customers' phones,” says Foschini head of business, Bev Pallet.“Based on international and local uptake of shopping apps we expect to appeal to existing shoppers, but also to capture new online customers and see increased time spent shopping online. We also believe that our app customer will present different product preferences.”The Foschini All Women app is a one-stop shopping channel and is an extension of Foschini’s concession store environment, offering the full range of fashion from Foschini, plus size fashion from Donna, kids fashion (ages 2 to 14 years) from Soda Bloc and over 75 beauty and fragrance brands from Foschini for Beauty in one place and with the advantage of a much faster online experience for women on the move.The app features the Foschini “Created by a Woman” series which boasts more than 50% locally-made apparel supporting over 6,000 South African jobs. It also supports local business by making Foschini’s partnerships with South African beauty brands such as Hey Gorgeous, Skoon, Skin Creamery, Lulu & Marula, Back 2 Nature, Extract and Truth easily accessible.“The breadth and depth of the product within the Foschini app and website is significant, but the app improves the customer journey. It is a friction-free shopping experience and unlike shopping on the web, the app appeals to customers on the move who want to navigate the store easily and check out fast, from their phones,” says Pallet.The app is built on the same services that power the online store, but the new channel will enable Foschini to introduce additional features and services faster.The app is accessed within the Google Play and Apple App stores.