Takealot announces plans for Black Friday 2020

28 Oct 2020
Takealot.com plans to extend its annual Blue Dot Sale from five days to the entire month of November. In the lead up to the Blue Dot Sale, which kicks off at one-minute past midnight on Black Friday, 27 November, the online retailer is offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.

From the 02 - 26 November, Takealot will release thousands of new deals every week. "These Blue Dot Countdown deals won’t be beaten on Black Friday and stock is limited," the e-tailer said.

In week one (02 - 08 November) shoppers can expect deals on big stuff, including TVs, large appliances, outdoor, pool and patio, beauty, plus so much more. During week 2 (09 - 15 November), there will be deals on laptops, toys, homeware, furniture, fashion, sports and footwear. Finally, week 3 (16 - 22 November) will see new deals released on camping and outdoor, home improvement and power tools, as well as household essentials.

For the second year, Takealot.com will also be giving shoppers exclusive early access to some of its Black Friday deals from 23 - 26 November. Over 200 fresh new deals will be released daily exclusively on the Takealot App.

Takealot’s annual Blue Dot Sale is a five-day sale period that starts at one minute past midnight on Black Friday (27 November) with over 5,000 deals released. A range of new deals will be released throughout the weekend as well as on Cyber Monday (1 December) and Takealot Tuesday (2 December) with up to 50% off thousands of items.

Online shopping safety


“We’ve always aimed to offer a customer-centric online experience that takes the queueing and hassle of in-store shopping out of Black Friday and festive shopping, and this year is no different. The fact that we’re an online retailer is more important than ever as the world adjusts to social distancing protocols. This positions e-commerce as the safest, most convenient way to shop this festive season,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, chief marketing officer at Takealot.com.

“E-commerce has never been as relevant to consumers as it is now. The convenience and safety of shopping online has seen a huge increase in the adoption of e-commerce around the country. We appreciate that this - combined with a month-long focus on the best deals - will fundamentally redefine the retail landscape for shoppers, by giving them a better way to shop,” Walsh concludes.
