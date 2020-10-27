#StartupStory Interview South Africa

#Anzisha2020: Supreme Sparkle brings beauty services to Cameroon

27 Oct 2020
By: Evan-Lee Courie
Agbor-Ebai Nenembou of Cameroon is the founder of Supreme Sparkle, a multifaceted business that offers tailoring, salon and spa services. As a finalist in the 2020 Anzisha Prize, she shares more about the startup and what she would do if she wins.
Agbor-Ebai Nenembou, founder of Supreme Sparkle
The Anzisha Prize is a programme in partnership with the African Leadership Academy and the Mastercard Foundation that seeks to grow the number of job-generative entrepreneurs on the African continent and to provide them with the support needed to ensure the sustainability of their projects.

BizcommunityCan you tell us a bit about Supreme Sparkle?


Supreme Sparkle is dedicated to providing quality products and services for its customers, as well as an enjoyable experience at an affordable rate. The company mostly generates revenue through hair dressing, manicure/pedicure and make up services, but also through the sale of beauty products (hair oil, mesh, nails) and African fashion dresses.

BizcommunityWhen, how and why did you get started?


In my community, youth unemployment is high. Many young people drop out of school because of lack of money for tuition and because of them having no skill, they turn to degradable things. As an aspiring accountant and entrepreneur, I want to make the world a better place by using my knowledge and skills to ensure my business can have a noticeable impact in my community.

BizcommunityWhat is the core function of Supreme Sparkle?


The core function of Supreme Sparkle is to provide quality apprenticeship training to young Cameroonians.

BizcommunityDo you have any advice you would give to other aspiring youth entrepreneurs?


My advice to aspiring young entrepreneurs is that they should continue to strive for the best because entrepreneurship is necessary for our individual development and a country’s growth. If you don’t do it while you can, you’ll probably spend the rest of your life asking “what if”?

BizcommunityWhat has been your proudest achievement thus far?


We have been able to train 25 Cameroonians and counting and have worked with 10 communities in my area.

BizcommunityWhat does the future of entrepreneurship look like to you?


If we all work together to change our society, implement our ideas and integrate them in our communities then I would say, entrepreneurship is the game changer for young people.

BizcommunityWhat would you like to see changed in the Cameroonian startup landscape?


I would like the youths of my community to get more skilled, professionally inclined to enable self-employment to my community and the country at large.

BizcommunityWhat do you believe are the traits an entrepreneur needs in order to succeed?


As an entrepreneur, you need a real “WHY” to whatever you do because it is your “WHY” that helps you go through even the worst challenges on your entrepreneurship journey. Your idea must serve a need or provide a solution to a particular problem and of course recognizing that doing the things that no one is willing to do is a step to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

BizcommunityYou're a finalist for the 2020 Anzisha Prize. What does this mean for you?


It is a dream come true. I wish I win the prize, so I can reach more people through our apprenticeship.

BizcommunityShould you be crowned the winner, what would you do with the prize?

I would expand my business to accommodate more apprentices.
Evan-Lee Courie

About Evan-Lee Courie

Head of Content for Entrepreneurship and Group Editor overseeing the content mix for the ICT and Automotive industries.
