Game prepares for full month of Black Friday deals

Game is increasing staffing levels and expanding its partnership with Uber Eats as it prepares to run a full month of Black Friday deals in November.
Game’s weekly deals will run from 2 November to 29 November, with each of the four weeks offering different deals. The first set of deals will be announced and launched online at midnight on 1 November and be available exclusively for that week. The retailer will once again be offering its 1 Cent Price Surprise on all Black Friday purchases.
The staff complement both in-store and in the delivery leg of the business will be ramped up to ensure a positive customer experience, says Game. Shoppers can expect a delivery timeline of between 10 to 14 days on all Black Friday orders, with the delivery fee being capped at R90 - with the exception of additional large items added to an order (such as fridges and chest freezers), which will carry a R70 surcharge per item, per order.
The partnership with Uber Eats, which was launched during lockdown Level 5
to deliver essential goods exclusively, will be expanded for the month to include small electronics and home office essentials.
“2020 has been a transformative year for most sectors, and retail particularly has undergone massive shifts. In order to ensure we are able to keep our staff and customers safe, while providing a positive customer experience, we took the decision to rethink the way we approach Black Friday – which is one of the biggest events on our calendar,” says Andrew Stein, vice president of Game.
The same Black Friday deals will be available both online and in-store, and newsletter subscribers will have early viewing access to all Black Friday deals.
Operating hours due to Covid-19
Stein highlights that Game stores will not open at midnight as they did last year; rather they will follow operating hours of:
• Monday to Friday: 9am - 6pm
• Saturday: 9am - 5pm
• Sunday and public holidays: 9am - 4pm
“As a responsible retailer, we do not want to encourage our shoppers to flock to stores at midnight. Having the deals run weekly means more South Africans will be able to access our unbeatable deals in a way that is both safe and convenient. However, it is important that consumers are aware that these deals will only run for the week in which they are announced – and they are never to be repeated.
"While many consumers will choose to shop online, those visiting our stores can rest assured that all the necessary protocols will continue to be followed – including sanitising stations, social distancing measures and the requirement for all staff and shoppers to keep their masks on at all times," says Stein.
Game will also run Cyber Monday deals on Monday, 30 November, however these will run exclusively online.