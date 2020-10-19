CastleBraaiSeason returns with episode 3 featuring Springbok heavyweights!

Mzansi's most beloved beer Castle Lager is proud to present episode three of its digital series, #CastleBraaiSeason featuring Springbok champions Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.
The three World Cup champions will face off around the fire this coming Saturday, 24 October to determine who is the best braai master among them as they sizzle up some juicy steaks while sipping on their favourite beer.
Against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town, 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter-Steph du Toit will take fans on a fiery whirlwind as he serves up a beautifully-braaied steak and salad combo. Du Toit says he normally takes his steak with potato chips and some broccoli for health. But, for this challenge though, he chose to coat his steak with olive oil and some light seasoning paired with a simple yet refreshing salad. “I try to keep it as simple as possible and get the pure taste of the meat. It is quite well cooked and has a nice bit of fat and I know that us South Africans like our meat with some fat,” he said.
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Meanwhile, Sharks 2019 Player of the Year and Rugby World Cup superstar, Makazole Mapimpi, chose to serve a medium-rare tomahawk steak, which goes down well with a Castle in hand and the breathtaking Durban views as a backdrop. “I put a little bit of Castle Lager, served with pap, salad, chakalaka and veggies,” he said. Just like most South Africans, Mapimpi also likes his braai with a potato salad but says he is always happy with just a good plateful of braai meat.
Makazole Mapimpi
And then, Springboks and Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am joins Mapimpi in Durban to show off his braai master skills on a tomahawk steak and lamb chops combo with veggies and a side salad dish. This World Cup winner says that on a good day, he takes his braai with extra veggies and extra pap of course. “This is probably the best steak you’ll ever taste and that’s why you should vote for me,” he said.
Lukhanyo Am
Plus, make sure to catch the stars of each episode on Metro FM’s Top 40 countdown (12pm-1pm) and Ukhozi FM’s Top 20 countdown (2pm-3pm) on the last Saturday of every month.
Make sure you have your ice-cold Castle ready to watch Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Pieter-Steph du Toit take to the grill on #CastleBraaiSeason presented by Siv Ngesi this Saturday, 24 October at 2.30pm on www.castlelager.co.za as well as Castle Lager’s Facebook and YouTube pages from the comfort and safety of your home.
