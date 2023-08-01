Old Mutual undertakes nationwide roadshow to champion quality education in SA

In an effort to foster quality education in South Africa, Old Mutual has embarked on its annual nationwide roadshow, which is an opportunity to engage, connect and supply critical resources to matric learners from underserviced schools.

Photo by Domingos Henriques via https://www.pexels.com

Now in its second year, The Old Mutual Roadshow kicked off in Atteridgeville, Gauteng on 24 July and end on 7 September with stops in all the other provinces over a three-month period. The roadshow will touch over 10,000 pupils from 80 schools. The aim is to create awareness of the various educational interventions available to students at no cost.

The Old Mutual Roadshow will provide a platform for learners to access crucial information about applying for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, bursaries, and university and TVET college admissions. The company plans to connect with thousands of matric learners in a hands-on, engaging manner.

As part of the roadshow, learners will get access to the Old Mutual Learn.Think.Do platform; a suite of high-quality financial education resources in multiple formats and languages. The platform provides downloadable course material in different formats and languages and focuses on topics covered in the Matric Mathematical Literacy subject.

Additionally, they will access Matric Live, a multifunctional education app reinventing how learners learn by making learning contextual, visual, and not just theoretical. The learners will also gain access to Velle, which enables public school communities, including educators, parents and learners, to adopt digital tools and platforms that enhance school-based and home-based learning.

Old Mutual has also partnered with Love-Life to provide psychosocial support to the learners at each activation and this support will be continued even after the Roadshow, through nearby contact centres and telephonic counselling.

Many learners lack necessities like sanitary towels and girls often miss school due to unaffordable sanitary products. Old Mutual will distribute over 9,000 dignity packs to boys and girls to help alleviate these educational barriers, such as a lack of sanitary pads for girls.

Tabby Tsengiwe, GM of Public Affairs & Sustainability at Old Mutual, said the roadshow is part of the company’s longstanding commitment to education aimed at ensuring that South African learners have access to quality education.

“The long-term success of our country and communities depends on inclusive and transformative social development. Through financial education and school activations, this roadshow will empower young people with tools to determine their future,” said Tsengiwe.

“This project underlines our commitment to education. We’re here to bring hope and opportunity directly to the learners, igniting real change in these communities. Our goal is to ensure that as many children as possible in South Africa have the tools and resources they need to succeed,” she says.