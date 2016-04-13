ANC-aligned Johannesburg property company rams through a multibillion-rand property deal

Whistle-blowers at the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) have told DA chief whip Leah Knott that the majority of the leases are going to ANC property mogul Lonwabo Sambudla, a favoured contractor.
A spokesperson for his company, Bayete Capital, said they had not heard anything from the JPC and that they had tendered along with other companies. Sambudla is a longstanding ANC member and former chief executive officer of the ANC Youth League’s Lembede Investments.
Read the full article by Ferial Haffajee at Daily Maverick.
