Caché McClay is the official Beyoncé reporter for Gannet

Caché McClay has been appointed as the official Beyoncé reporter for Gannet.

Caché McClay has filled the coveted position. Source: USA Today.

McClay beat out hundreds of candidates that were vying for the coveted position. The journalist joins Bryan West, who last week was appointed as the official Taylor Swift reporter.

Influential mover

“I do not take this role lighty. Beyoncé is one of the most renowned and influential movers and shakers of our time, undeniably. As an artist, businesswoman and cultural icon, she quite frankly runs the world. As a Howard University graduate, having worked in many different newsrooms such as Hearst Television, BBC News and TMZ, I feel fit for this position,” said McClay.

The journalist said there are a number of projects that the Grammy award winning star will be launching in the coming months including a documentary.

She adds: “Beyoncé has given us a lot to look forward to this year. Coming off her groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour, she’s already pivoted to the launch of her new fragrance Cé Noir and hinted at an upcoming hair-care line.”

Gannet pivots

The advertisement of the two positions has been criticised because of Gannet’s recent retrenchments which left communities with less coverage for local politics and public safety.

“We are so very excited to launch what will prove to be unparalleled coverage of an amazing businesswoman and artist,” said Michael A. Anastasi, head editor of the Tennessean and Gannett’s vice president of local news. “Caché is well prepared for this role, and her unique experience will further strengthen our extraordinary team of music journalists.”