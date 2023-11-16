Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Algoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingMotherland OMNiTradewayJoe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Radio News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launches on Spotify

    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launched earlier this month on Spotify.
    Source: Spotify What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launched earlier this month on Spotify.
    Source: Spotify Spotify What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launched earlier this month on Spotify.

    The comedian, Emmy Award–winning talk show host and best-selling author has hosted a podcast series on Spotify previously.

    In this new Spotify Original podcast, listeners will get a chance to hear Noah go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders.

    He’ll bring the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light, full of radical candour, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Noah bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.

    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host

    20 hours

    As Trevor said back in June, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you want to join us for every episode.”

    What Now? with Trevor Noah is executive produced by Noah and Ben Winston alongside Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linksy; and produced by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA

      1 day

    The series is hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, with Spotify serving as the exclusive sales partner.

    Presenting sponsors for the podcast include Amazon, Audi, Microsoft, Prize Picks, Smirnoff, and Starbucks.

    Trevor Noah announced the news in Cannes, France. Source: Spotify.
    Trevor Noah and Spotify announce new deal

    20 Jun 2023

    Read more: podcast, trevor noah, Spotify
    NextOptions

    Related

    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    Cast revealed for LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa with Trevor Noah as host
    20 hours
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah tourism ad captures the essence of SA
     1 day
    Source:
    South African Podcasters Guild launched to usher in a new era for podcasting in the country
    3 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Dis-Chem launches health podcast
    2 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Spotify data: Afrikaans music is the mood as Springboks gear up for final
    26 Oct 2023
    Deshnie Govender, head of marketing sub-Saharan Africa, TikTokinterviewed by Marlon Mosadi, for BirdWatching at the Loeries (Image: Terry Levin)
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E5
    10 Oct 2023
    Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Group
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E2 - The Power of a Story
    4 Oct 2023
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
    Birdwatching at the Loeries: E1 State of the Nation
    3 Oct 2023
    Must read
    What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launches on Spotify
    Marketing & MediaWhat Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launches on Spotify
    17 minutes
    Smart shopping tips to get the most out of your budget
    RetailSmart shopping tips to get the most out of your budget
    47 minutes
    Bad food choices: clearer labels aim to help South Africans pick healthier options
    RetailBad food choices: clearer labels aim to help South Africans pick healthier options
     1 hour
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     21 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz