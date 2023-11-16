What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launches on Spotify

What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast launched earlier this month on Spotify.

The comedian, Emmy Award–winning talk show host and best-selling author has hosted a podcast series on Spotify previously.

In this new Spotify Original podcast, listeners will get a chance to hear Noah go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders.

He’ll bring the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light, full of radical candour, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Noah bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.

As Trevor said back in June, “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you want to join us for every episode.”

What Now? with Trevor Noah is executive produced by Noah and Ben Winston alongside Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linksy; and produced by Day Zero Productions, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

The series is hosted and distributed by Spotify’s enterprise podcast platform, Megaphone, with Spotify serving as the exclusive sales partner.

Presenting sponsors for the podcast include Amazon, Audi, Microsoft, Prize Picks, Smirnoff, and Starbucks.