Trevor Noah and Spotify announce new deal

Spotify has announced a new original podcast with comedian Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah announced the news in Cannes, France. Source: Spotify.

The weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment. Launching later this year, the series will also feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Noah and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

New adventure

The new original series will be available on numerous platforms and sees Trevor joining Spotify in partnership like many of the most popular podcast creators in the world including Alex Cooper, Louis Theroux, Emma Chamberlain, Dax Shepard, Markiplier, Drew Afualo, Lena Situations and more.

This news comes after Noah retired from successful American talk show, The Daily Show.

Noah adds: “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Global scale

"Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world. We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale,”says Julie McNamara, VP, head of Global Podcast Studios.

The news was revealed during a conversation between Noah and Spotify’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, which is part of the Spotify Beach daytime line-up taking place at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France. In addition to his new podcast announcement, Trevor and Daniel discussed navigating different mediums to forge a deeper connection with audiences and how creators can effectively leverage new technologies in an ever-evolving media landscape.