Galliova Food and Health Writers' Awards: Making egg the hero

This year's Galliova Food and Health Writers' Awards returns with an exciting new category: the Galliova Egg Hero.

Open to food and health writers and social media influencers with content aimed at budget-conscious South Africans with limited disposable income, the Galliova Egg Hero category is aligned with the very qualities that make eggs such a popular food among South Africans.

The Galliova Awards (Galli= Latin for chicken, ova = egg) are sponsored by the Egg and Broiler Producers of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA), and honour excellence in food and health writing.

The awards are open to food and health media of South African print and online publications, including influencers and bloggers.

Eight awards valued at R214 000 will be presented this year. A first prize and runner up will be awarded for all categories, except the overall Galliova Champion where there is only one winner.

Affordability emphasised

The new award category also provides social media influencers with a second opportunity to submit their work to the Galliova judges, as it’s open to both print and online media.

This category differs from the Galliova Egg Champion Award in that the affordability of the recipe must be prioritised, with special consideration being given to budget restraints i.e., recipes should be low-cost meals for any time of the day. The recipes should also contain minimal and inexpensive ingredients that are readily available.

Using everyday South African pantry staples or leftovers will be favourably acknowledged by the judges. By way of example, all the ingredients for a meal for two people must not cost more than R50,00 and for a meal for four, not more than R100.00.

Bonus points will be awarded for the overall promotion of eggs, the inclusion of educational and health information about eggs, tips on egg preparation and originality and creativity of content.

Overall recipe preparation must be quick and easy, and other methods of cooking must be taken into consideration.

Constantly evolving

The new category demonstrates once again how the Galliova Awards – now in its 34th year – is constantly evolving to reflect the local media’s response to the changing needs of South African consumers.

“Eggs are one of the most affordable proteins compared to other protein sources. They are accessible for cash-strapped South Africans, and can be eaten for every meal, not just breakfast,” says The South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

"This versatility allows food and health writers to easily make eggs the hero of their budget-friendly recipes for breakfast, lunch, supper, snacks and even school lunchboxes,” adds SAPA.

The Association says it has been encouraging to see so many print titles coming back after the pandemic.

“Traditional publications and online media, including social media influencers and food bloggers, have a vital role to play in supporting South Africans through these challenging times by providing useful, relevant content. Educating consumers on easy, economical and healthy meals is part of that, and both chicken and eggs fit the bill perfectly,” says SAPA.

The Award categories

Galliova Food Writer (Food print & online media). First prize R25,000 and the runner up R6,000



Galliova Food Stylist (Food print & online media). First prize R30,000 and the runner up R8,000



Galliova Health Writer (Health print & online media). First prize R20,000 and the runner up R5,000



Galliova Egg Champion (Food/health print & online media). First prize R20,000 and the runner up R5,000



Galliova Chicken Champion (Food/health print & online media). First prize R20,000 and the runner up R5,000



Galliova Digital Content Creator (South African credible digital food content creators who have their own website and a minimum of two linked social media platforms). First prize R20,000 and the runner up R5,000.

Galliova Egg Hero (Food/health: print & online media and digital content creators).First prize R20,000 and the runner up R5,000



Galliova Champion (Judges will select one entrant from the winners in the above seven categories, whom they believe deserves this prize). One prize R20,000

The Galliova Awards is renowned for its commitment to strict, fair and transparent judging. As in previous years, an adjudication event will be held between the judges and the award sponsors in early October to interrogate each submission against the entry criteria.

General and individual entry feedback will be provided. The winners will be announced on 20 October 2023 at a lunch in Cape Town.