Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DistellStilesHoorah DigitalCatchwordsPerfect WordInsight SurveyProvantageOLC Through The Line CommunicationsMullen Lowe South AfricaMpactQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Pongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium

20 Jun 2023
Issued by: Distell
Pongrácz is the only South African sparkling wine to be awarded a Grand Gold for its Pongrácz Brut at the 2023 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles held in Belgium. The vintage Desiderius Pongrácz 2015 was awarded Gold.
Pongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium

Only eleven Grand Golds were awarded at the competition with one each to South Africa, Spain, Italy and Portugal, and seven to France.

The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles is the global benchmark for wine competitions, singling out wines of excellence from across the world.

Pongrácz winemaker MP Botes says these two gold awards yet again, confirm the quality of locally produced Cap Classiques made in the French tradition expressing their South African terroir.

“The numerous awards of our Cap Classiques echo our continuous commitment to producing world-class quality products. We nurture these wines over a long period whilst the secondary fermentation in the bottle creates exquisite, delicate bubbles and integrated aromas. I feel so privileged to be part of the making of these remarkable Cap Classiques.”

The Pongrácz Brut is perfect for anywhere, anytime enjoyment. On its own, at brunch, on a rooftop or at a picnic with charcuterie and cheeses, this Cap Classique is made for sipping. Bottle-fermented and matured on lees for at least 15 months, the wine is crafted from the classic Champagne varietals Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, hand-picked from vineyards cooled by maritime breezes.

Pongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium

With crisp green apple notes and the nuances of freshly baked bread on the nose, complemented on the palate by delicate yeasty tones, layered citrus fruit, enlivened by an elegant, rich mousse bringing to a finish with a long lingering aftertaste.

Spending a minimum of 69 months in the bottle for slow secondary fermentation, the ultra-premium Desiderius Pongrácz 2015 is gracious, elegant and timeless. It is made in the time-honoured French tradition and a blend of Chardonnay (80%) and Pinot Noir (20%) grapes hand-picked from two selected vineyard blocks. Beautiful, elegant bubbles and brioche-like aromas on the nose, followed by filling the palate with a rich and complex combination of nuanced fruit, almonds, and yeasty notes. Followed by a lingering aftertaste.

Pongrácz is named after the nobleman and Hungarian refugee, Desiderius Pongrácz, who had a profound impact on viticulture in the Western Cape. Considered a genius for finding the unexpected in the traditional and fresh, unconventional theories, Pongrácz was witty and brilliant, and his inspiration extended across the wine industry, classical music, anthropology and dachshunds.

To add these award-winning wines to your next get-together, visit Pongrácz online or from leading liquor outlets nationwide.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Distell, Pongrácz



Related

Bernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women
DistellBernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women12 Jun 2023
J.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba
DistellJ.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba9 Jun 2023
Savanna presents 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa' and some last-minute tickets up for grabs
DistellSavanna presents 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa' and some last-minute tickets up for grabs8 Jun 2023
Isn't it time you try light living?
DistellIsn't it time you try light living?4 May 2023
New partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level
DistellNew partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level24 Apr 2023
Drostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends
DistellDrostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends20 Apr 2023
Meet your five Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer Showcase nominees
DistellMeet your five Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer Showcase nominees13 Apr 2023
Savanna x Wanda Lephoto presents 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel for a world underwater
DistellSavanna x Wanda Lephoto presents 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel for a world underwater4 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz