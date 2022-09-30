Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioWunderman ThompsonBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Producer – Lifestyle Content Johannesburg
  • Assistant Producer Cape Town
  • TV Production Manager Cape Town
  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 year run

    30 Sep 2022
    Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has announced he is going to leave the show after hosting it for seven years.
    Trevor Noah.
    Trevor Noah.

    Noah, who moved to the US in 2011 to host the show after Jon Stewart left, indicated that he wants to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

    “It has been seven years since we started the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings was a feeling of gratitude…we have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time,” he said.

    I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows and I miss being everywhere and doing everything,” said Noah. Noah will return to South Africa to tour in 2023.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Comedy, trevor noah, Jon Stewart, The Daily Show

    Related

    Lineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative
    Primedia BroadcastingLineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative23 hours ago
    Savanna presents global comedy heavyweight 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa 2023'
    DistellSavanna presents global comedy heavyweight 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa 2023'2 days ago
    Image supplied: Trevor Noah is returning for a tour in South Africa
    Trevor Noah returns to South Africa!3 days ago
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show23 Aug 2022
    A journey to global success: How Silversoft became Deltek's International Partner of the Year for the 5th year running
    SilversoftA journey to global success: How Silversoft became Deltek's International Partner of the Year for the 5th year running28 Jun 2022
    SA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square
    Joe PublicSA Tourism celebrates Youth Day with digital campaign in Times Square24 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Timothy Moloi
    #MusicExchange: Music as a love language with Timothy Moloi14 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: The Ndlovu Youth Choir
    The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert9 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz