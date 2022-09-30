Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 year run

Noah, who moved to the US in 2011 to host the show after Jon Stewart left, indicated that he wants to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.
“It has been seven years since we started the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings was a feeling of gratitude…we have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time,” he said.
I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows and I miss being everywhere and doing everything,” said Noah. Noah will return to South Africa to tour in 2023.