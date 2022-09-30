Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 year run

Comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has announced he is going to leave the show after hosting it for seven years.

Noah, who moved to the US in 2011 to host the show after Jon Stewart left, indicated that he wants to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

September 30, 2022

“It has been seven years since we started the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings was a feeling of gratitude…we have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time,” he said.

I spent two years in my apartment (during Covid-19), not on the road. Stand-up was done, and when I got back out there again, I realised that there's another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows and I miss being everywhere and doing everything,” said Noah. Noah will return to South Africa to tour in 2023.