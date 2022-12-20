Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Legal News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Eastern Cape SAPS bids farewell to 59 employees

20 Dec 2022
The South African Police Service (SAPS) Eastern Cape Provincial Management on Monday, 19 December, bade farewell to 59 employees, who will retire on 31 December 2022.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, encouraged the new retirees to continue with their daily routine of waking up early and embarking on activities that will keep them healthy, young and fit.

In her keynote address, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Lillian Mene, expressed her best wishes for the retirees and thanked them for their impeccable service to the service.

"You were one of our best in the organisation. Your dedication to serve was unwavering and your outstanding work will remain on record in the SAPS forever. You have ran your race, now it's time for you to go and rest. As a provincial commissioner, I wish you well and all the best as you embark on another chapter of your life," she said.

Mene took the opportunity to wish all members and employees of the SAPS Eastern Cape a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Family members of the retiring personnel, who also attended this emotional yet happy occasion, also graced the farewell.

Certificates were also handed over to retiring members. As the member's profiles were read, the certificates were handed as a token of appreciation for their outstanding service throughout their years in the SAPS.

The event was concluded on a high note, as members of the Women's Network handed over gifts to their colleague, Ms Mandisa Landu, who performs her duties at the Provincial Human Resource Management. Landu’s house was burnt down on 24 July 2022 and the gifts will assist her in starting over.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: SAPS, South African Police Service

Related

Sars intercepts 17 rhino horn at OR Tambo
Sars intercepts 17 rhino horn at OR Tambo6 Jun 2022
Healthcare group saddened by passing of Meyer Kahn3 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
SA truckers take to Cape Town's highways in stand against vaccine mandates21 Feb 2022
Image: Major General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene -
Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene appointed as Eastern Cape SAPS Commissioner23 Nov 2021
Source: John Roman –
SAPS Amendment Act must be prioritised to ensure consistency in crime fighting31 Aug 2021
8 things you need to do after a car accident
Dotsure8 things you need to do after a car accident5 May 2021
Attorney arrested in SAPS branding case
Attorney arrested in SAPS branding case25 Mar 2021
Tavern Dialogues initiative launched to address GBV in townships
Tavern Dialogues initiative launched to address GBV in townships7 Aug 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz