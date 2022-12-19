Industries

National Assembly, NCOP pass two money bills

19 Dec 2022
The National Treasury has welcomed the recent passing of two bills by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The General Laws (anti-money laundering and combating terrorism financing) Amendment Bill and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities (Pocdatara) Amendment Bill were passed by the two houses recently.

In a statement, the National Treasury said the passage of the bills demonstrates the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and terror financing and represents “a giant step” towards South Africa complying with the 40 Financial Action Task Force (TAFT) recommendations.

The minister of finance, Enoch Godongwana, introduced the General Laws Amendment Bill in the National Assembly on 29 August 2022.

The minister of police, Bheki Cele, introduced the Pocdatara Bill in the National Assembly on 19 July 2022. Both Bills were passed by the NCOP on 13 December 2022 and will be sent to the president for assent.

When enacted into law, the two bills will improve South Africa’s adherence to international best practices in combating financial crimes and corruption.

On 27 October 2022, parliament also approved amendments to Schedules 1, 2 and 3 to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica), following the approval for their tabling by the minister of finance on 31 March 2022.

“The approval of amendments to Schedules to the Fica, coupled with the passing of the two bills, are significant steps forward in addressing weaknesses in the country’s ability to combat money laundering and fight financial crime as well as addressing the legislative deficiencies identified in the FATF Mutual Evaluation Report,” said the department.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: National Treasury, National Council of Provinces

