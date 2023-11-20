Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaThe Social Employment FundEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

HR & Management News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Employment back to pre-Covid levels - Labour Force Survey

    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Cabinet has welcomed the results of Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter which indicates that South Africa’s employment levels have returned to and surpassed pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

    This is according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Monday.

    The results indicate a marginal decrease in unemployment of some 0.7 of a percentage point to reach 31.9% and an increase in the number of employed people in the country.

    “Cabinet is pleased that all provinces but one have contributed to the 399,000 increase to the number of employed people to a total of 16.7 million people in employment in the third quarter, compared to 16.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

    “The strong contributions to additional jobs of KwaZulu-Natal (up by 152,000), Limpopo (up by 70,000), North West (up by 61,000) and Mpumalanga, indicate the gradual but steady realisation of the goal of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Programme (ERRP) of rebuilding better, stronger and inclusively,” she said.

    Ntshavheni said Cabinet acknowledged some of the challenges that are impacting certain sectors.

    Social grant recipients stand in a queue outside a post office, as joblessness takes its toll in Meadowlands, a suburb of Soweto, South Africa, 24 February 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Unemployment rate rises amid power crisis

      16 May 2023

    “Cabinet also noted the negative impact the electricity and logistics constraints continued to have on the manufacturing, mining, transport and utilities sectors. Cabinet is confident that noticeable progress will soon be visible in eradicating both load shedding and constraints within the freight and logistics industry.

    “Cabinet is also pleased that despite remaining challenges, youth unemployment is gradually declining (a decrease of 1.9% from the previous quarter), and a 237,000 increase in the number of employed youth, rising to a total of six million youth in employment,” she said.

    In the same breath, the Minister said Cabinet welcomed investments into the country by motoring company Ford and Procter & Gamble.

    “Cabinet welcomed the additional R5bn investment by the Ford Motor Company for its new plug-in hybrid electric Ford Ranger that is earmarked for export to Europe, New Zealand and Australia. The company currently employs 5,200 people in South Africa.

    “Cabinet further welcomed the investment by Procter & Gamble in its new state-of-the-art production line of the Pampers Premium Care in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. The P&G cumulative investment totals approximately R900 million since 2018 and currently employed over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout its value chain.

    “Both The Ford Motor Company and P&G project launches are testament of the valuable contribution of President Ramaphosa’s investment drive through the South Africa Investment Conference, and a re-affirmation of South Africa as an investment destination of choice,” Ntshavheni said.

    Read more: Statistics South Africa, Labour Force Survey, employment increased, employment statistics, unemployment statistics
    NextOptions

    Source:SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    iTOO lays down learnership challenge to corporate SA to tackle youth unemployment crisis
    Ambani Reputation ManagementiTOO lays down learnership challenge to corporate SA to tackle youth unemployment crisis
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa producer inflation quickens to 5.1% y/y in September
     26 Oct 2023
    South Africa: Tackling food loss, waste and the regulatory environment
    Food Forward SASouth Africa: Tackling food loss, waste and the regulatory environment
    The value of internships in our industry culture
    Dash Digital StudioThe value of internships in our industry culture
    Save today, succeed tomorrow: 3 effective saving strategies for small businesses
    Business Partners LimitedSave today, succeed tomorrow: 3 effective saving strategies for small businesses
    Source:
    Mashatile concerned about SA's economic growth
    12 Jun 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa's April inflation slows more than forecast to 6.8% y/y
     24 May 2023
    Social grant recipients stand in a queue outside a post office, as joblessness takes its toll in Meadowlands, a suburb of Soweto, South Africa, 24 February 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Unemployment rate rises amid power crisis
     16 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz