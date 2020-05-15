Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Amasa Ignite Virtual Forum, 20 May 2020 - Customer experience in the new normal

Issued by: Amasa
The shape of the new normal is upon us and customer experience is amongst the trends being accelerated by the current pandemic crisis. Research shows that for every dollar invested in improving the customer experience, businesses generated three dollars in return, and 11% increase in revenue. More and more companies compete primarily through customer experience.
How does organisations and their brands leverage technology and data to deliver an enhanced customer centric experience to their consumers in a locked-down economy?

Join Amasa Virtual Ignite Forum as we host Dr Sibongile Vilakazi – Customer Experience Consultant from Kantar as she shares with us some of the key trending highlights in the customer experience field.

“If as an organisation you are not at least talking about the customer being at the centre of everything you do, you are seriously being left behind. The buzzword amongst business strategists now is client centricity.”
- Dr Sibongile Vilakazi
Customer experience consultant: Kantar

Amasa Ignite Forums is thrilled to invite you for this thought-provoking virtual engagement.

Attendance to the forum is free and will be hosted via zoom

Amasa annual membership for 2020/2021 is available for individuals and organisations. E-mail

Forum details:

  • Date: Wednesday, 20 May 2020
  • Time: 4.30 - 5.30pm including Q&A’s
  • Venue: Zoom (link to be provided)
  • Book your e-seat: Maluleka @ andrewatamasa@gmail.com

    The Advertising Media Association of South Africa's primary focus is the education of people with an interest in the media, marketing and advertising industry.
