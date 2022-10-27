Medshield Medical Scheme appoints a new principal officer

Kevin Aron brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new Medshield PO role

Medshield Medical Scheme has announced that the Medshield Medical Scheme Board of Trustees has appointed Kevin Aron as the scheme's principal officer, effective November 2022.

Kevin Aron

"I am excited by and look forward to this new chapter in my career. I believe that the healthcare funding environment is at an interesting juncture. The focus must remain on the benefit of members, providing them with the best solutions, ensuring value for money and access to the best possible quality healthcare they can afford," says Kevin Aron, the newly appointed principal officer of Medshield Medical Scheme.

A qualified chartered accountant, Aron has a wealth of healthcare industry knowledge and is well known in the industry. He started his career at South African Druggists, where he spent many years working in various financial and management roles within the group, including stints at Mediscor and Medical Services Organisation, where he was chief operating officer.

After completing his MBA, Aron joined Medscheme in 2001, where he had a long and successful career, culminating in his appointment as chief executive officer in 2014. Before his new appointment at Medshield, Aron consulted forvarious institutions in the healthcare industry focusing on value-based healthcare delivery systems.

"True member-centricity and affordable access to quality healthcare will always drive our business decisions. Medshield is known to focus on innovation as a priority in its offering to members, with smart technologies being implemented across all Medshield’s products. As the healthcare landscape evolves, we will build on our quest to make quality healthcare more accessible for our members as we embrace the latest innovations to remain their valued healthcare partner for life," confirms Aron.

Chairman of the Medshield Board of Trustees, Mr Andries Labuscagne, states: "We extend a warm welcome to Mr Aron and look forward to working with him to deliver an exciting future for the scheme. His expertise and experience in various capacities across the South African healthcare landscape are bound to stand the scheme in good stead. We followed a rigorous process to appoint the right leader for this role, and we are confident that the scheme and its members will benefit from having Mr Aron at the helm.

"I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Mr Alan Fritz, executive: strategy and planning, who has fulfilled the acting principal officer role for the greater part of 2022. I thank him for his dedication and commitment to the scheme," states Mr Labuscagne.



