Cure Day Somerset West celebrates second three-year accreditation

Ms Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa said that it was a pleasure to be handing out yet another accreditation award to Cure Day Hospitals which is making bold strides in the field of quality improvement and patient safety. Nine of the 11 Cure Day Hospitals are now in the Cohsasa programme, which makes it one of the few private healthcare groups with the bulk of its hospitals committed to quality improvement and patient safety through accreditation.
Said Carmen Bester: "I’m delighted that Cure Day Hospital Somerset West has achieved its second consecutive three-year accreditation. At Cure Day Hospital Somerset West, we strive to provide a service of excellent standard, with respect and compassion, to our patients and the Cohsasa programme assists us in achieving this goal.”