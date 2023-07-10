Industries

Cure Day Somerset West celebrates second three-year accreditation

10 Jul 2023
Issued by: COHSASA
It was cake for everyone at the Cure Day Hospital in Somerset West when Cohsasa handed over a second three-year accreditation certificate to Carmen Bester, the hospital manager, and staff. And what a cake it was! Emblazoned with Cohsasa and Cure Day Hospital logos, the large chocolate cake was eye-catching and delicious.
The hospital staff who drove the Cohsasa programme to achieve compliance for yet another three-year award with Cohsasa CEO, Jacqui Stewart and hospital manager, Carmen Bester displaying the Accreditation Certificate.
Ms Jacqui Stewart, CEO of Cohsasa said that it was a pleasure to be handing out yet another accreditation award to Cure Day Hospitals which is making bold strides in the field of quality improvement and patient safety. Nine of the 11 Cure Day Hospitals are now in the Cohsasa programme, which makes it one of the few private healthcare groups with the bulk of its hospitals committed to quality improvement and patient safety through accreditation.

Said Carmen Bester: "I’m delighted that Cure Day Hospital Somerset West has achieved its second consecutive three-year accreditation. At Cure Day Hospital Somerset West, we strive to provide a service of excellent standard, with respect and compassion, to our patients and the Cohsasa programme assists us in achieving this goal.”

The Cure Day Hospital in Somerset West
The Cure Day Hospital in Somerset West


COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
Read more: COHSASA, Jacqui Stewart



