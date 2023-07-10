Bayer and Peking University join forces to drive scientific investigations

Bayer and Peking University (PKU) have partnered to advance pharmaceutical research translation, drug discovery, and development, while fostering cutting-edge scientific investigations.

The collaboration will focus on selected key areas of interests, such as oncology, cardiorenal, immunology, as well as cell- and gene therapy. Under the agreement, Bayer will provide funding and support for joint research projects, as well as to scientists at PKU in recognition of their research excellence in life sciences and drug innovation.

This new agreement builds on a strategic academic partnership between Bayer and PKU under which a joint research centre at Peking University has been founded to advance the translation of drug discovery and research.

“We look forward to a new chapter of the partnership between Bayer and Peking University moving forward,” said Friedemann Janus, acting head of business development and licensing and open innovation at Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

Fostering collaborative innovation

“This partnership reflects Bayer’s consistent commitment to China as we see more exciting and disruptive innovation coming from China. We will continue to reinforce our collaboration with Peking University and to explore open innovation models. These could translate scientific breakthroughs into innovative treatments, thus making a meaningful impact to lives of patients.

“Peking University has been actively integrating internal and external resources and undertaking the important task of scientific and technological innovation through discipline construction and personnel training.

"I look forward to working together with Bayer to promote the development of life sciences and medical technology, to achieve a win-win situation for both academia and industry, and to ultimately benefit patients in China and around the world,” said Hong Wu, chair professor of School of Life Sciences in Peking University and senior investigator of Peking-Tsinghua Centre for Life Sciences.

Academic collaborations have been an integral part of Bayer’s long-standing commitment to fostering drug innovation originated in China and the translation of drug discovery and research.

Bayer established strategic collaborations with Peking University and Tsinghua University respectively. Bayer and the two prestigious universities are carrying out joint research projects, including discovery and structural analysis of novel targets, pathogenesis and drug mechanism of action research, drug screening, efficacy evaluation as well as exploration on new modalities, new synthetic methods, and innovative formulations.