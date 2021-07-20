August #WomensMonth made possible by Intercare Marketing

Running annually for the last 20 years, the 20th Top Empowerment Awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have excelled at transformation. In response to the global pandemic and as part of ongoing innovation, the conference and awards have pivoted to virtual, ensuring a wider global audience. The conference brought together experts in the field and charged conversations set to catalyse change. In lieu of Madiba Month, the awards provide recognition for outstanding strategies and practices that deliver a direct impact on business and innovations that set new standards across industries. "That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals who are enacting meaningful change." - Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.