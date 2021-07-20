August #WomensMonth made possible by Intercare Marketing

This August, the Biz
editorial team once again gets behind a month-long celebration of women making an impact across 19 sectors in Africa.
We are proud to announce our gratitude to Intercare Marketing, a leading healthcare company in the family medical and dental care sector, that have come on board as headline sponsor of Bizcommunity’s
#WomensMonth2021 Content Feature. Your opportunity for top story glory
Don’t miss this opportunity for your top story glory, as we invite you to nominate yourself or the inspiring women in your field to be featured in our exclusive August Women’s Month interview series made possible by Intercare Marketing.
To be considered please supply:
We welcome your exclusive thought leadership pieces around the theme of Women’s Month.
- Nominee name:
- Industry sector:
- Company name:
- Job title:
- Interview motivation:
Contributions about women’s empowerment and general gender issues can be sent to the relevant industry editors
or moc.ytinummoczib@eciffOsserP
or moc.ytinummoczib@selas
to enquire about a dedicated Newsroom for guaranteed regular presence for your branded content within the heart of Africa’s business-to-business news media.
Bizcommunity’s exclusive Content Features offer great top story presence for sponsors on highly searched topics. See forthcoming Content Features to align your brand with ready-to-read content on Biz 2021-22.
From gaming to game farming, learner to leader, don't miss your chance to be featured or make possible this most comprehensive showcase of women on the African continent in Biz...
