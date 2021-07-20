August #WomensMonth made possible by Intercare Marketing

Online Media Company news South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #Exclusive: Greg Potterton talks Nude beginnings - the launch of an ethnographic, market research agency
    The Duke Group recently partnered with Instant Grass founder, Greg Potterton to launch Nude, a dedicated ethnographic, market research agency. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Inspiring good business at the 20th annual Top Empowerment Awards
    Running annually for the last 20 years, the 20th Top Empowerment Awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have excelled at transformation. In response to the global pandemic and as part of ongoing innovation, the conference and awards have pivoted to virtual, ensuring a  wider global audience. The conference brought together experts in the field and charged conversations set to catalyse change. In lieu of Madiba Month, the awards provide recognition for outstanding strategies and practices that deliver a direct impact on business and innovations that set new standards across industries. "That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals who are enacting meaningful change." - Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher. Issued by Topco Media
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
  • Good customer retention tactics translate to brand loyalty and profitability for SMEs
    There is a good reason why the saying goes "first impressions last" and this is particularly important for small businesses. Once they've connected with a new customer, businesses should focus on offering high-quality delivery over the long-term. It begins with a client's first interaction with businesses or brands and continues throughout the lifetime of the relationship.
Show more
RHM POS-8

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#Womensmonth sponsored by

August #WomensMonth made possible by Intercare Marketing

20 Jul 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Inviting your nominations of inspiring women to be featured in our exclusive August Women's Month interview series.

This August, the Biz editorial team once again gets behind a month-long celebration of women making an impact across 19 sectors in Africa. 

We are proud to announce our gratitude to Intercare Marketing, a leading healthcare company in the family medical and dental care sector, that have come on board as headline sponsor of Bizcommunity’s #WomensMonth2021 Content Feature. 

Your opportunity for top story glory

Don’t miss this opportunity for your top story glory, as we invite you to nominate yourself or the inspiring women in your field to be featured in our exclusive August Women’s Month interview series made possible by Intercare Marketing.

To be considered please supply:
  • Nominee name:
  • Industry sector:
  • Company name:
  • Job title:
  • Interview motivation:

We welcome your exclusive thought leadership pieces around the theme of Women’s Month.

Contributions about women’s empowerment and general gender issues can be sent to the relevant industry editors or moc.ytinummoczib@eciffOsserP or moc.ytinummoczib@selas to enquire about a dedicated Newsroom for guaranteed regular presence for your branded content within the heart of Africa’s business-to-business news media. 

Be a hero for the 'sheroes' this #WomensMonth on Biz

From gaming to game farming, learner to leader, don't miss your chance to be featured or make possible this most comprehensive showcase of women on the African continent in Biz...

Issued by Bizcommunity.com 23 Jul 2020


Bizcommunity’s exclusive Content Features offer great top story presence for sponsors on highly searched topics. See forthcoming Content Features to align your brand with ready-to-read content on Biz 2021-22.

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Bizcommunity, Women's Month

Related

Bizcommunity.comCannes Trend Talks 2021 Official Programme released13 Jul 2021
Bizcommunity.com#MandelaDay2021: Call to action12 Jul 2021
IAB South AfricaMedia titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards12 Jul 2021
Bizcommunity.comOfficial Cannes representative Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity present Cannes Trend Talks 202130 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Neo Mashigo, CCO at M&C Saatchi Group8 Jun 2021
#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO at Joe Public United4 Jun 2021
Bizcommunity.comSA creative students register for Portfolio Review at The One Club for Creativity 2021 for only R12528 May 2021
Bizcommunity.comDigitorials: More than a press release26 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz