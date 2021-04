The 5 habits of highly effective advertisers

Kantar's Creative Effectiveness Awards reveals the world's most effective ads of 2020, and what makes them great.

At Kantar, we love great creative content, and we love it even more when that creativity is harnessed to deliver against brand and marketing objectives. Each year, we test over 10,000 ads for our clients around the world with Link , an independently validated solution. Each year, we learn more about winning ads and the ingredients for success.Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards recognise the best TV and digital ads from around the world – as judged by consumers. They celebrate great advertising that drives sales in the short term and equity in the long term. While we recognise that not all ads seek to do both, our approach provides a framework for assessment and recognises the power of creativity to build brands, not just activate sales.2020 was a year like no other, and our work showed that people wanted advertising to continue , as it provided a sense of normality at a time of 24-hour Covid-19 news cycles. For the most part, consumers were processing content in the same way during the pandemic as they did before. Advertisers that held their resolve and invested in their brand during the downturn saw their bravery rewarded.This year, we saw some amazing ads that are both creative and effective. Our winners come from a diverse range of brands, categories and countries, and use many different tactics in their creativity. What they share in common is a commitment to creative excellence and a focus on ensuring their work performs exactly as intended.Consumers rated Heineken’s ‘Cheers to all’, the world’s most creatively effective ad for 2020. In this ad, Heineken addresses gender-related drinks stereotypes in a way that is light-hearted rather than preachy or self-righteous and for that reason is loved by viewers.Have a look at the great ads that consumers ranked in our. Congratulations to all our winners.