Everyday living made more convenient and sustainable with LG ThinQ

It's safe to say that life as we know it has changed for good. Remote working has become the norm, with many spending more time at home than ever before. The result? Blurred lines about when a workday begins and ends, appliances working double time, and extra at-home energy use since you're likely indoors all day.
This shift in lifestyle has been accompanied by a need for smarter living, as consumers seek more convenient and sustainable ways of tending to time-consuming tasks. And for those who aren’t working from home, as more demands are made on our time, the need to streamline chores is just as pressing.
Whether it’s to claw back some of our free time, get more done during the day, or to lessen our impact on the environment, the desire for more connected environments is growing and, fortunately, it appears that technology has progressed enough to keep up with the demand.LG ThinQ Artificial Intelligence
When it comes to ever-evolving technology, LG’s ThinQ capabilities have gained a reputation in the consumer electronics and home appliances space. And for good reason! Launched by LG Electronics in 2017, ThinQ features products equipped with voice control, deep learning, and AI technology, all linked by an app that enables you to achieve more in less time and use resources more sustainably.
The LG ThinQ app
allows you to control and manage an assortment of LG Wi-Fi-enabled appliances using your smartphone. The best part? The more you use your smart appliances, the smarter they get, thanks to the technology’s ability to remember usage habits to better anticipate your needs.The future of laundry
Laundry is a great example of how ThinQ tech helps us make a time-consuming household chore more efficient, in a way that’s more sustainable too. A noteworthy ThinQ-enabled product in the LG range is the Vivace Front Loader Washing Machine
, which leads the way when it comes to future-forward appliances.
With the LG ThinQ app, you can start your wash cycle using your phone or through voice commands. The app also allows you to check the status of your wash and monitor your machine’s energy consumption. What’s more, you can even download specialised cycles for the washer to minimise water usage.
Keeping appliances like washing machines in optimal condition is also good for the environment. “How?” you may ask. When you make sure everything’s working as it should on your machine, you’re improving the performance and durability of your appliance and preventing your washer from overworking. A lack of proper maintenance and cleaning can lead to extra rinse cycles (read: wasting water) and other inefficiencies. Luckily, the LG ThinQ app reminds users when to perform maintenance tasks, and offers tips on preventative care.Total smart control
There’s no denying that the LG ThinQ app is full of intelligent features that help you get the most out of connected living. Control your appliances from anywhere, check the status of your washing machine by connecting to Wi-Fi, or get diagnostic results and useful tips for machine maintenance. With so many people wondering what the new post-pandemic normal will look like, when it comes to appliances, the answer is definitely more convenient, connected and sustainable living.