Pick n Pay Clothing reopens Sandton flagship store

Pick n Pay Clothing recently reopened its highly anticipated flagship store in Sandton, which shows off an upmarket store design inspired by the rich history of Johannesburg.

Image supplied

The revamped Sandton store design intricately weaves together two iconic aspects of the city – its historical significance as the City of Gold and its claim as the world's largest man-made forest. Gold-toned accents, such as prominent gold-inspired tiles, add opulence to the design. While live plants, trees, and wall-to-ceiling green walls have been integrated into the design, mirroring the city's lush forest landscape.

This integration results in a shopping experience that pays homage to Joburg's past while embracing sustainable growth.

Pick n Pay Clothing will increasingly create differentiated aspirational shopping experiences in selected high-traffic stores that make it more relatable to the customers it serves. The next store planned is Gateway, Kwazulu-Natal.

The Sandton store has also been revamped according to a five-star Green Building Council of South Africa interview rating. Last year, Pick n Pay Clothing became the first clothing retailer to be awarded a four-star rating for its interior design. Some new sustainable features include dimmable LED lighting and table tops made with local recycled clothing and hangers.

During the event, an exclusive fashion show launched the latest Futurewear designer collaboration collection: Thando Ntuli x Kiav x Pick n Pay Clothing. Hazel Pillay, general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing, says that these ranges embody the brand’s commitment to delivering aspirational, on-trend ranges at every day affordable prices.

Pick n Pay Clothing is increasingly evolving from its origins of leggings and basic t-shirts. It has strategically expanded its offerings by bolstering its kids and menswear and elevated its womenswear range with a stronger emphasis on becoming more fashionable.

By interpreting and adapting global fashion trends for the local customer, and collaborating with emerging designers, Pick n Pay Clothing is becoming a hub for style and innovation. Their designer collaborations consistently fly off the shelves. Ten of these limited-edition collections have launched to date, with four further collections launching over the next three months. In menswear, they have expanded their shirting and pants range to cater for the demand for affordable workwear.

Image supplied

With each strategic move, Pick n Pay Clothing strengthens its foothold in the industry as it continues to gain market share. The brand's agility in adapting to evolving trends and customer needs while staying true to its core values – a retailer for the whole family – has proven to be a key driver of its continued success.

“Our clothing – whether a daily essential item or a more fashionable piece – remains affordable for our diverse customer base. Delivering value will always be our commitment to customers,” concludes Pillay.