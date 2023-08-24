BehindtheCampaign: Liqui-Fruit backs its 50-year-legacy with a modern twist

Research showed that while consumers love the Liqui-Fruit brand, new juice brands had entered the market, making it necessary for the brand to emotionally connect with its consumers again.

Image supplied. Liqui-Fruit has returned to its iconic brand work re-evoking its lively, youthful and fun DNA, with its new 360-degree campaign, Nothing Quite Like It.

“It was time for us to evoke brand love and relevance yet again,” says Lindiwe Gumede, marketing director for beverages at PepsiCo SA

To do this the 50 year old brand returned to its iconic brand work re-evoking its lively, youthful and fun DNA, with its new 360 degree campaign, Nothing Quite Like It airing on free-to-air channels and supported by communication on key channels such as social, Out-Of-Home and in-Store.

50-year-legacy

This campaign showcases the brand’s transition, innovation, and growth while remaining true to its 50-year legacy.

“The brand’s passion points of music and fashion come from its bold and bright colours that also resonate with the cosmopolitan South African youth,” says Gumede, who adds that Liqui-Fruit is more than just a juice. “We show up on tables and in homes where entertainment and fun is happening. But we don’t aim to fit in, we confidently make a statement with our refreshed packaging.”

Bold packaging

The packaging is clean, bold, bright and clearly depicts real, quality fruit for refreshment but is also easily identified on shelf.

Liqui-Fruit comes in a range of pack sizes and blends. “There is a pack for everyone and in any occasion, whether you are on the move, or sharing the bigger pack with your people,” says Gumede.

