Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Mark1DistellMpact PlasticsUrban Brew StudiosAWIEFKantarLocation BankBusiness and Arts South AfricaBroad MediaTDMCFox Networks GroupCREATESA.TVeatbigfishInsight SurveyOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Behind the Selfie Interview South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Behind the Selfie

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Stef Adonis, head of communications at Helm

24 Aug 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
This week the man of the hour is Stef Adonis, the head of communications at Helm. With over 15-years of experience in advertising, journalism and digital content creation, Adonis tells us what keeps him inspired.
Stef Adonis is the head of communications at Helm. Source: Supplied.
Stef Adonis is the head of communications at Helm. Source: Supplied.

What do you do on a daily basis?

I’m head of communications, cheerleader in chief, company loudspeaker, and resident brand evangelist. In short, I shout about Helm from various rooftops, promoting our company to two different audiences – one on the inside, and one on the outside. I’m responsible for marketing on every level, from the biggest strategies to the smallest details (like making sure people get our very specific shade of blue right). I’m also responsible for internal comms – I make sure everyone knows what’s what, who’s who, and what Helm stands for.

Describe yourself in one word.

Thoughtsmith

What inspires you lately?

I’m enjoying how humans are embracing the AI revolution. ChatGPT caused a bit of panic for the people who hadn’t seen anything like that before, but they might not have known that AI has been around for a lot longer than the tech trends of 2022 had led them to believe.

#BehindtheSelfie: Tinashe Manyanya, digital marketing manager at Wonga
#BehindtheSelfie: Tinashe Manyanya, digital marketing manager at Wonga

By 22 Jun 2023

Now that people are beginning to unfurl themselves from the foetal position, they’re starting to see how AI can make our jobs and our lives easier, if we embrace it in the right way. The working world is evolving, and humans will evolve with it, just like we always have done.

How do you deal with conflict in the workplace?

A black americano and an honest conversation. As long as there’s mutual respect and empathy involved, honesty really can go a long way. Work life is a lot easier if we know where everyone stands. Failing that, a fight to the death, but HR never approves that request.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A footballer, but unfortunately for me, I was rubbish. I was, however, really good at watching football, and would ultimately go on to become a football writer in one of the many lives I’ve lived behind a keyboard. That was the gig that actually introduced me to Helm over 12 years ago. In some ways, being a writer was always my most realistic occupational dream, and I’m fortunate enough to have seen that turn into a reality.

What would you have done differently in your career?

I would’ve been far less pedantic. I spent too many hours of my life fighting for oxford commas and catchy copy. Sure, it’s important to take pride in your work and do the best you can, but I wish I didn’t wait until revert #17 before letting clients have their semicolons.

Any advice for young people starting out?

Do your job, do it well, and learn from the people around you. But make no mistake – your life is more important than your career. I’m grateful to be a part of a company that gives me the platform to find my own version of a perfect work/life balance. The sooner that happens, the sooner the sun will shine through.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: communications, marketing, Behind the selfie, Helm, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

#WomensMonth: Bernice Puleng Mosala, Joe Public's shining star
#WomensMonth: Bernice Puleng Mosala, Joe Public's shining star2 hours ago
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.
Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died1 day ago
Source: © 123rf With Agency Scope SA 2023/2024 fieldwork well into its third month with close to 200 interviews completed, the survey has enjoyed a very good response
Agency Scope SA 2023/2024: A very good response3 days ago
Image supplied. Mohlalefi Lentsoane, executive creative director of M&C Saatchi Abel; Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, chief diversity officer of the M&C Saatchi Group SA, and head of strategy in Johannesburg; Masego Motsogi, incoming managing director of M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg; and Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group SA
EXCLUSIVE: Masego Motsogi to lead M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg18 Aug 2023
The jury includes 10 top CMOs. Source: Supplied.
Top CMOs selected for The One Show 2023 CMO Pencil jury17 Aug 2023
Sellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options
IMC ConferenceSellout Nedbank IMC 2023 offers a waiting list and virtual options16 Aug 2023
Nyanga Tshabalala- The voice behind Zikwe and Reshoketswe Maredi- Zikwe’s left arm. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheMuppet: Nyanga Tshabalala on voicing Takalani Sesame's Zikwe16 Aug 2023
Source: Bankless Semona Pillay of UJ gives four ways to managing privacy and risk in the metaverse
4 ways to managing privacy and risk when marketing in the metaverse16 Aug 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz