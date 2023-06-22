Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Tinashe Manyanya, digital marketing manager at Wonga

22 Jun 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Tinashe Manyanya is the digital marketing manager for FinTech company Wonga. We catch up with this self-proclaimed data nerd about her exciting industry.
Tinashe Manyanya is the digital marketing manager at Wonga.
Tinashe Manyanya is the digital marketing manager at Wonga.

What do you enjoy most about your industry?

FinTech is a thrilling industry to be a part of. The constant advancements in technology and data, along with the numerous opportunities for marketers, make it an exhilarating field. Always being up-to-date and engaged keeps things interesting. There is never a dull moment. Moreover, as someone with a background in campaign management, it is truly exciting to collaborate with media buying partners who excel in their expertise.

What is a typical workday for you?

Being a data nerd, I kickstart my day with a cup of joe before diving into countless tabs. It’s like conducting a health check, examining how everything is performing. My objective is to identify any emerging trends overnight that might necessitate a shift in our strategies.

It’s a proactive approach to staying on top of the game and ensuring we make informed decisions based on the latest insights. Additionally, the marketing team has a daily morning stand-up to chat about the same, and upcoming priorities for the day.

Describe your career so far.

I jumped headfirst into the dynamic world of digital marketing back in 2009, when I was a 19-year-old intern at a small agency. Fast forward 13 years, and my journey has taken me through the ranks of renowned media buying and ad agencies. I’ve worn multiple hats along the way, serving as an SEO manager, ops manager, and a search and programmatic manager. I even ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding my own agency with a close friend and business partner.

Before joining the team here at Wonga, I had the privilege of making significant contributions to The Odd Number, where I held the role of reporting lead for the Nedbank account. From the bustling streets of Jozi to the breathtaking landscapes of Cape Town, my career has been a wild and exciting ride!

#BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network
#BehindtheSelfie: Sam Gqomo, director of Womandla Global Network

By 10 May 2023

As I look to the future, I am genuinely enthused by the continuous advancements not only within the FinTech sector but also in the broader field of marketing. In particular, the transformative power of AI and the impact it will have on our profession. Exciting times lie ahead!

What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

Lloyiso, I mean, is anyone listening to anything else? I’m reading Ruby by Cynthia Bond and Wherever you go, there you are by Jon Kabat-Zinn.

Streaming Sweet Tooth on Netflix and Modern Family on Disney+.

What’s your favourite gif?

Who inspires you?

Currently, I’m particularly drawn to the wisdom and insights of Sarah Lewis. Her book, The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery resonates deeply with me. I find her TED talk, titled Embrace the Near Win, to be incredibly inspirational.

It offers a unique perspective on achieving mastery without compromising mental well-being—an essential consideration for anyone striving to excel in their chosen field.

Additionally, the artistic works of Harmonia Rosales and the profound writings of Bell Hooks have recently stolen my heart!

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be a medical doctor and humanitarian, as well as an astronaut who eventually became the president. I came pretty close.

Give three pieces of advice for young people waiting to enter this industry

I wholeheartedly encourage young people to explore the exciting career opportunities in FinTech.

  • Firstly, through platforms like Google Skills for Africa, Udemy, and Coursera, individuals have the invaluable opportunity to invest in their education and explore a diverse range of subjects, including digital marketing, data science, DevOps, and software engineering.
  • Secondly, reputable institutions such as Red & Yellow and UCT offer face-to-face courses that provide comprehensive learning experiences.
  • After completing their chosen educational paths, individuals can seek internships to gain practical work experience and launch their careers in the field. From that point on, the possibilities are endless.
Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
