Massmart 19-week sales rise 8% on eased restrictions

South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday its sales during the 19 weeks ended 9 May rose by 8% due to the easing of coronavirus-related trading restrictions.

Shoppers stand outside the outlet for Massmart-owned Game Store in Polokwane, Limpopo province, South Africa, 1 June 2019. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Liquor ban costs R770m

Sales for Massmart, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, came in at R30.5bn rand, with comparable store sales up by 8.4%.Sales during the same period in 2020 were hit as a result of stricter lockdowns from late March to 30 April.Massmart said while the continued easing of restrictions led to slightly better trading conditions during the 19-week period, sales were still impacted by a ban on liquor trading in January and over the Easter Weekend period in April.Massmart estimates the impact of restriction on liquor sales to be around R770m compared to a year earlier, saying its Makro and Cash & Carry wholesale and retail businesses were mostly hit.