FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: Industry heavyweights launch Wonder, SA's newest CX agency
    Industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine for close to eight years) and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) have joined forces as CEO and chief strategy officer respectively at Wonder, the country's newest CX-specific agency. Digital maverick, Adrian Hewlett is a partner and non-executive chairperson. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 2021
    The Prism Awards has made the final selection for this year's 10 young professionals who have joined the 2021 panel of senior judges through the Young Voices initiative.
  • Heineken in takeover talks with Distell
    In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Tiger Brands to launch venture capital fund

20 May 2021
By: Nqobile Dludla
South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands will launch a venture capital fund to invest in food and beverage startups, with an initial allocation of less than R100m, CEO Noel Doyle said on Thursday.

A couple leaves Tiger Brands factory shop in Germiston, Johannesburg, South Africa, 5 March 2018. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Geographically, the fund, which will be launched in June, will predominately focus on South Africa, "but not exclusively so," Doyle told analysts after presenting the company's half-year results.

The company's total revenue from continuing operations increased by 8% to R16.4bn for the six months ended 31 March 2021, underpinned by price inflation of 9% and offset slightly by an overall volume decline of 1%.



Tiger Brands owns popular household brands including Koo, Jungle, Beacon and Fatti's & Moni's.


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About the author

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Mfuneko Toyana. Additional reporting by Lauren Hartzenberg.
Comment

Read more: venture capital, Tiger Brands, beverages, consumer packaged goods, Noel Doyle, food startups, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Investec Property Fund says repurposing office space now vital15 minutes ago
Bags of Bites founders turn family recipes into flourishing business1 hour ago
Danone names Antoine de Saint-Affrique as CEO5 hours ago
Investec Property Fund reports earnings fall after hit to rental income1 day ago
#StartupFunding101: Raising capital in Africa and crossing the bridge to the US2 days ago
Borderless AccessBorderless Access strengthens healthcare, consumer insights and analytics businesses with new appointments14 May 2021
Redefine Properties defers dividend decision14 May 2021
South African regulator seeking legal advice on WhatsApp's new privacy policy14 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz