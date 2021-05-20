Tiger Brands to launch venture capital fund

Industry heavyweights Gareth McPherson (ex-Virgin Active chief marketing officer and both managing director and chief creative officer at Publicis Machine for close to eight years) and Helen Ludwig (local ad industry strategy leader and former managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi) have joined forces as CEO and chief strategy officer respectively at Wonder, the country's newest CX-specific agency. Digital maverick, Adrian Hewlett is a partner and non-executive chairperson.ByEvan-Lee Courie
In a cautionary Sens announcement released on Tuesday, 18 May, South African wine, cider and spirits maker Distell said that Heineken N.V., the world's second-largest brewer, has approached the company regarding the potential acquisition of the majority of Distell's business.
South Africa's biggest food producer Tiger Brands will launch a venture capital fund to invest in food and beverage startups, with an initial allocation of less than R100m, CEO Noel Doyle said on Thursday.
A couple leaves Tiger Brands factory shop in Germiston, Johannesburg, South Africa, 5 March 2018. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Geographically, the fund, which will be launched in June, will predominately focus on South Africa, "but not exclusively so," Doyle told analysts after presenting the company's half-year results.
The company's total revenue from continuing operations increased by 8% to R16.4bn for the six months ended 31 March 2021, underpinned by price inflation of 9% and offset slightly by an overall volume decline of 1%.
In the face of a very challenging operational & trading environment, we're pleased to report strong operational execution and resilience, delivering a solid performance in the 1st half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ai03FsC07R
